Tyrese Haspil spotted buying balloons after CEO's murder: sources

Less than two days after Fahim Saleh was killed and dismembered at his Lower East Side home, his accused killer and trusted employee, Tyrese Haspil, was ready for the party.

Despite being the subject of a manhunt by the New York police, the stunning images obtained on Saturday by the Post show a carefree Haspil with a mysterious woman at his side, enjoying the elegant neighborhood just a mile from the scene of the crime, and picking up a bouquet of birthday balloons, on your boss's penny, police sources said.

In the video, Haspil, 21, is seen boarding taxis for shopping therapy, strolling with the mysterious friend and picking up the flashy golden "22" balloons with the victim's credit card, sources told The Post.

"This guy is the new American Psycho, just dumber," a police source told The Post of Haspil, who was Saleh's assistant, who continued to use his alleged victim's credit cards even after the murder.

As cops continued to process the grim East Houston street crime scene, Haspil easily slipped in and out of his so-called "hideout," the glitzy Crosby Street AirBnB, the video shows.

The sources of the man identified as Haspil are seen arriving at the elegant pad at noon on Wednesday, arriving with a leather evening bag.

About two hours later, he seemed carefree on the sidewalk next to the mysterious woman, who also seemed to stay on the platform.

At 2:20 p.m., Haspil was back on the sidewalk, accepting a sidewalk delivery of the birthday balloons, bearing the numbers 22.

Haspil and the friend are seen again around 6:55 p.m., carrying packages back after an afternoon, according to the images.

Meanwhile, Haspil was hiding in plain sight using his Saleh credit cards, police sources say, just as he allegedly used the cards to buy tools at Home Depot to get rid of the body.

Prosecutors said in a charge reading early Saturday that surveillance video footage provides "overwhelming" supporting evidence that Haspil murdered his boss Monday in the victim's $ 2.2 million Lower East Side apartment. after being caught embezzling over $ 90,000.

Saleh offered not to call the police if Haspil, his executive assistant, returned the money in installments, the sources said.

Haspil reportedly returned Tuesday to dismember the body.

Surveillance video shows Haspil at a Home Depot shopping for the saw and cleaning supplies found at the crime scene, said Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Linda Ford.