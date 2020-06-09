Tyrone Power's daughter says the 1930s Hollywood idol was a devoted father before his tragic death: "I felt safe."

Tyrone Power's daughter, Taryn Power, still has vivid memories of the classic Hollywood idol almost 62 years after her death.

"I have this memory of hanging on my back in the pool," the actor's youngest daughter told Closer Weekly for this week's issue currently on the newsstands.

The 66-year-old actress also recalled "the laughter, the sun and the smell of Coppertone tanning lotion."

"I remember the feeling of holding on to someone I really trusted," he said. "I felt safe."

Power, a sought-after star in the 1930s and 1940s, was also a devoted father, his oldest daughter, Romina Power, insisted.

"When he got home he would come directly to my daycare," he said.

According to the outlet, Power's second wife, Linda Christian, whom he married in 1949, aborted twice before giving birth to Romina in 1951 and Taryn in 1953. While Power adored her daughters, she also yearned for a son.

Christian and Power finally left him in 1956. Two years later, he married Deborah Ann Minardos in 1958. They remained together until his death that year.

Minardos was two months away from giving birth to Tyrone Power Jr. when her husband died suddenly at age 44, the outlet said.

"My mother said that if it had been a boy, he would never have left," said Taryn.

She shared that her father would have been proud that all of his children continued their heritage as artists.

"The last chapter of my father's life was quite unfortunate," he said. “She was never able to see or hug her son. But now we have a half brother with whom we are very close. ”

Power, famous for his athletic physique and good looks, was a leading Hollywood star in the 1930s and 1940s, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In late 1958, Power and his co-star George Sanders were filming a sword dueling scene in Madrid for the upcoming movie "Solomon and Sheba" when Power began to suffer pain in his left arm and chest, the outlet shared. Power passed out and was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead of a heart attack.

The film was completed with Yul Brynner assuming the power of Power, the outlet reported.

In February, 1950s star Terry Moore told Fox News that "it was wonderful" to work with the star before his tragic passing.

The star appeared together in the 1953 film "King of the Khyber Rifles".

"I still dream about it," he said at the time. "Can you believe it? Not long ago I found out that he was a proud Marine from World War II (who) shot down Nazi planes. Not only was he magnificent, he was brave."

"He could do anything," the 91-year-old man continued. "He fought a duel, he was a great horseman, a rifleman, everything."