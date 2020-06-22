Tyson Foods: China Stops Imports of US Plants for Fear of Coronaviruses





The country's General Administration of Customs said Sunday that Tyson confirmed a "group of Covid-19 infections among recent employees" at the plant, which it identified only by a registration number.

When asked for comment, Tyson did not say which plant the Chinese government was referring to. – although the company told other media that the ad was referring to a plant on Berry Street in Springdale, Arkansas. The United States Department of Agriculture has also used the same number to refer to a poultry plant there.

Tyson did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

The US company announced Friday that 481 of its workers recently tested positive for coronavirus at locations in Arkansas, nearly half of whom were at the Springdale plant. More than 3,700 people were evaluated in total, and all but 26 of the people who tested positive had no symptoms.

"We are confident that our products are safe and we hope that consultations between the US and Chinese governments will resolve this issue," Tyson said in a statement to CNN Business. China's decision comes as the country continues to grapple with the consequences of a Covid-19 outbreak originally linked to a wholesale food market in Beijing. Traces of the virus were reportedly detected in multiple environment samples taken from the market, including on a cutting board used by an imported salmon vendor, although there is concern that the virus has quietly spread for weeks before being detected. for the first time. Tyson noted in his statement that the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the United States Food and Drug Administration agree that "no there is evidence to support the transmission of Covid-19 associated with food. " But Chinese health officials warned that the virus could be "hidden" in the packaging of imported frozen food products and promised to strengthen inspections of all shipments from abroad. Food facilities abroad are not China's only concern. PepsiCo ( ENERGY ) He said Sunday that he closed a factory in Beijing after reporting eight cases of coronavirus. The factory made potato chips. Pepsi said there have been no cases at its bottling facilities in the country. Meanwhile, China is an important market for Tyson, and it's unclear how much the country can import from other company plants. In February, the company said Chinese pork orders increased nearly 600% in its fiscal first quarter compared to the previous year. Tyson also said at the time that he expected Chinese imports of American chicken to double after an outbreak of African swine fever that devastated China's swine population last year, forcing customers to search for meat alternatives. That outbreak was widely seen as a factor to pressure China last November to lift a US poultry import ban. USA, while Beijing and Washington negotiated commitments before the trade agreement of the first phase of January. Chinese authorities said lifting the ban could help the country meet demand for meat. U.S. chicken imports were banned from China in 2015 due to an avian flu outbreak in the United States. Two years earlier, the United States exported more than $ 500 million in poultry to the country, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative. Meanwhile, Tyson said in February that he was still at a price disadvantage in China due to the tariffs. "If tariffs are raised or lowered, we are likely to see an acceleration in the growing global demand for US pork, beef and chicken," the company said.

– Philip Wang and Hira Humayun contributed to this report.