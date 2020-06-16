Tyson Fury confirms two-fight deal to face Anthony Joshua

WBC champion Fury posted a video on his social media accounts saying that "the biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed."

"(A) Two-fight deal, Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua next year," added Fury.

"One problem, I have to smash Deontay Wilder's face in the next fight, and then get into Joshua's fight next year," said Fury, referring to his mandatory rematch for the WBC heavyweight title that has yet to come. has led. site.

Earlier on Wednesday, Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn told Britain's Sky Sports News that both fighters had agreed on terms, although specific dates and locations had not yet been decided.