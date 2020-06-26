Tyson Fury reveals why he rejected the fight with Mike Tyson: "It was a losing situation for me"

Tyson Fury admitted Thursday that he was looking to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight, but said the money did not match.

Fury told IFL TV that they offered him "peanuts" compared to what Tyson was looking for.

“The people from [Mike Tyson] contacted me, Mike and I had a phone call, everything was real but it never materialized. Someone who was offering Mike the money came back and offered us peanuts in full. Mike was talking about $ 500 million figures, but what came back on paper was a joke, it was crazy, "he said.

Fury did not reveal the number they offered him in that particular case, but said ESPN offered him $ 10 million to fight the 53-year-old former heavyweight champion.

"I would have loved to share the ring with him and move," said the current WBC heavyweight champion of Tyson. “But if he had won, people would have said it was garbage because a 53-year-old man hit me; and if I had beaten him, he would have been a bully. "

He added: “It was a losing situation for me. It was money I didn't need to fight a man beyond the best. "

Tyson is rumored to be returning to the ring this month against several opponents. His coach said last month that Tyson could fight again in six months if he wanted to.

Tyson has recently demonstrated his speed in the ring and it looks like he hasn't skipped a beat.

It would have been fun to see a fight between Fury and Tyson. But Fury potentially has two super matchups on his schedule: a trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder and a possible fight against Anthony Joshua. All three competitors are considered the best heavyweights in the world.