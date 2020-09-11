UAB vs Miami Live Stream Reddit, NCAAf College Football game online

The Miami Hurricanes will kick off their 2020 season against a non-conference opponent in the UAB Blazers on Thursday night from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
UAB Blazers vs. Miami Hurricanes
- When: Thursday, September 10
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Prediction: The Miami Hurricanes will be excited to introduce their new QB, D’Eriq King but don’t sleep on the UAB Blazers running game and their defense. I’m going to take UAB and the points in this one. UAB +14 & the over 54.5.
NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines
NCAA Football odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 5:15 p.m. ET.
UAB Blazers vs. Miami Hurricanes (-14)
Over/Under: 54.5
Want some action on College Football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.
We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.