UAE launches Mars, sends the orbiter Hope to the Red Planet

The United Arab Emirates has launched a historic mission to Mars from an island off the coast of Japan.

The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, was launched from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center at 5:58 p.m. ET on top of a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries H2A rocket. Hope, which will analyze the Martian atmosphere, is the first interplanetary mission in the Arab world.

The launch, initially scheduled for Wednesday, had been postponed as a result of thunderstorms, clouds and unstable weather conditions.

UAE ESTABLISHES MARS HISTORICAL MISSION AS THE HOPE ORBITATOR PREPARES FOR THE LAUNCH

Hope's mission control is the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai.

The spacecraft will arrive on Mars in February 2021. A successful Hope mission would be an important step for the oil-dependent economy seeking a future in space.

Chris Carberry, CEO of Explore Mars, a nonprofit that aims to advance the goal of sending humans to Mars in the next two decades, told Fox News that Hope's arrival on Mars will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the UAE formation.

NASA MARS 2020 PERSEVERANCE ROVER: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

"However, the Hope mission is only the beginning of Mars' ambitions in the UAE," he added. "They are building a large research facility in Dubai called Mars Science City and they hope to have a city on Mars by 2117."

Explore Mars does not participate in the Hope Mars mission, but maintains communication with the UAE Space Agency, according to Carberry.

Mars is also very important to other countries, including China and the US, which will soon launch their own missions to the Red Planet.

NASA'S NEXT MISSION TO MARS WILL HONOR THOSE WHO FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

NASA, for example, is preparing to launch its Mars 2020 Perseverance scout vehicle on an epic mission to the Red Planet.

The launch window of the spacecraft that will carry the Perseverance rover to Mars opens on July 30 and closes on August 15, 2020.

Launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, the rover is scheduled to land in Jezero Crater on Mars on February 18, 2021. The duration of the mission on the surface of the Red Planet is at least a Martian year or about 687 days.

DISCOVERY OF MARS: SOMETIMES SALT WATER IS FORMULATED ON THE SURFACE OF THE RED PLANET, SCIENTIST SAYS

NASA's long-term goal is to send a manned mission to Mars in the 2030s. However, former astronaut Buzz Aldrin believes that a slightly later target date of 2040 is more realistic. In an interview in 2016, astronaut Gemini 12 and Apollo 11 told Fox News that by 2040, astronauts could visit the Phobos moon of Mars, which could serve as a kind of springboard to the Red Planet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

China also plans to launch its own rover to Mars. The Long March-5 carrier rocket will take off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern Hainan province in late July or early August, according to state media reports citing the National Space Administration of China.

Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers