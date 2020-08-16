uber-and-lyft-could-shut-down-in-california-this-week.-it-may-not-help-their-cause

(CNN Business) When faced with tough legislation over the years, Lyft and especially Uber relied on a tried and tested playbook: threaten to suspend service in the area. The threat, which the companies would sometimes follow through on, appeared designed to rile up customers and drivers, and put more pressure on lawmakers.

Now Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) are once again betting on a version of this playbook as they confront a heated legal battle in their home state over a new law impacting how much of the on-demand economy classifies its workers.

The two companies have said they may suspend their operations in California as soon as this week while simultaneously pushing for a referendum in November to exempt them from the law, known as AB-5. But industry watchers say the shutdown may not have the same impact on residents now as it once did in earlier fights because of their steep drop in ridership from the pandemic.

“If a tree falls in the forest and no one’s there to hear it, then did it really happen?” said Bradley Tusk, a venture capitalist, political strategist and former regulatory adviser to Uber. “If voters couldn’t get an Uber or a Lyft when they wanted it, that’s one thing. But ridership is down so drastically, if this does prompt a political outcry, it’ll come from the drivers, not the riders.”

The threats from Uber and Lyft to halt their businesses came after a California court ordered them last Monday to reclassify their drivers in the state as employees in 10 days. This reclassification would represent a radical shift for the two businesses. They built up massive fleets of drivers by treating them as independent contractors. That way they were not entitled to benefits like minimum wage, overtime pay, workers’ compensation, unemployment insurance and paid sick leave.