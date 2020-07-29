Uber and Lyft drivers win the battle for unpaid unemployment benefits







It is the latest development in a long-running battle for labor rights among so-called workers seeking to classify themselves as employees to secure benefits like employer-funded health care and sick leave. Many tech companies, including Uber and Lyft, argue that their workers are independent contractors.

Court records show that New York drivers MD Islam, Doh Oattara, Abdul Rumon and Harnek Singh applied for unemployment in March to avoid contracting coronavirus on the job when the city emerged as an early epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States.

Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall issued a preliminary injunction in favor of the drivers Tuesday morning. His decision requires the State Department of Labor to send drivers the full unemployment payments to which they are entitled while their case is processed in court.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance, a labor rights group, filed a lawsuit on behalf of drivers in May after the state failed to send drivers the full amount of unemployment payment to which employees are entitled. state.