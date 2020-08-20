uber-and-lyft-prepare-to-shut-down-in-california-over-new-law

(CNN) Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) could be hours away from shutting down rideshare services in their home state of California amid a heated legal battle over a new law impacting how much of the on-demand economy classifies its workers.

Lyft said Thursday it would suspend service in the state by end of day if an appeals court doesn’t grant its request to delay an order to reclassify its drivers as employees. Uber said earlier this week it would also suspend service by midnight Thursday if not granted a similar delay on the order.

“This is not something we wanted to do, as we know millions of Californians depend on Lyft for daily, essential trips,” Lyft wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

As part of an ongoing lawsuit, a California court last Monday ordered the companies to reclassify their drivers in the state as employees rather than independent contractors in 10 days, or by this Friday.

In response to that court order, which was set to take effect 10 days from when it was announced, both companies warned that they might suspend operations in California. Each coupled those warnings with a push for a referendum in November to exempt them from the law, known as AB-5, if they could not successfully appeal for a longer stay on the order.