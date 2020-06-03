Uber and Lyft transportation services stopped for Tuesday night's curfew in New York City

The move comes at the request of the city, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Vehicle rental services close at 8 p.m. Tuesday and will resume at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the source said. The yellow taxis will continue to operate.

It is taking similar actions in other cities where it operates, according to the app. In Santa Monica, California, for example, the Lyft app says transportation services are suspended during the curfew, starting at 2 p.m.Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"We will follow local guidance on the operation of our services," reads a statement from the Lyft app. "In some areas, we have been asked to temporarily pause operations … Some curfews may allow certain types of travel, such as workers heading to essential jobs. If you travel during a curfew, follow the established instructions by your local officials. "

Uber & # 39; s UBER After 8 p.m. in New York on Tuesdaythe app also showed a notification that a local curfew "may be in effect."

"Travel only for essential trips," the notification said. Upon entering a new ride, the app said, "Unfortunately, Uber is not currently available in your area."

A Uber spokesman said the company is working with cities across the United States to determine how it should function during curfews.

"Some cities have requested that we suspend operations during curfew hours, while others want to ensure that Uber is available for essential services," the spokesperson said.

Via, another ride-sharing service, also closed in New York on Tuesday night. A company spokesperson said passengers who use the service after the restriction get up at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, but before the curfew ends at 5 a.m., you may be asked for a reason to travel to the New York Police Department. Via is also shutting down its services in Washington, D.C. according to the local curfew there.

Demonstrations about murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota has expanded and spread throughout the United States over the past week. In the last days, some cities have curfew enacted hoping to curb the violence and damage that have erupted along with some protests.