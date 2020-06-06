Uber Eats stops charging delivery fees to black-owned restaurants

Uber said it will make changes to its Uber Eats delivery service and transportation app to support black-owned businesses.

In an email to customers Thursday night, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that Uber Eats will promote black-owned restaurants on its app, and that the service will not charge delivery fees to those restaurants "for the rest of the year." .

Uber will also offer discounted travel to small black-owned businesses "whom COVID-19 has hit hard," although it did not add how much discount would be granted.

"I wish the lives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and many others were not so violently cut short," wrote the 51-year-old CEO. "I wish that institutional racism and the police violence it gave rise to have not caused his death."

Khosrowshahi also promised that Uber will continue to crack down on discrimination, harassment and racism on its platform, holding its users accountable "to these standards of basic respect and human decency."

"I respectfully ask anyone who is unwilling to abide by these rules to remove Uber," he wrote.

Uber shares rose 3.5 percent on Friday afternoon, to $ 37.70.

