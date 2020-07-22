Uber rebellion: give us a higher salary, not aroused words, says a former driver in the UK





But the attractive income did not last long. Over time, rates were reduced and bonuses were cut, and suddenly there were many more drivers chasing fewer rates. Eventually Aslam stopped driving for the same reason it started: He had a mortgage to pay and a family to support. Uber just wasn't cutting it.

Aslam is the main plaintiff in a lengthy lawsuit against Uber that reached the UK Supreme Court on Tuesday. It is trying to force the company to treat its drivers not as contractors, but as employees with the right to the minimum wage, sick leave, and the right to unionize. Uber, which lost three times since 2016, has been reduced to its final appeal. It could become a landmark case for workers' rights in Britain, which could require Uber to change its business model in a way that, until now, has not been necessary while appeals were heard.

For Aslam, the case seems especially timely given the recent mass protests against systemic racism. In London, 94% of all private drivers are not white, according to a 2018 report commissioned by the mayor's office. At Uber, the vast majority are also immigrants, according to a study the company conducted with the University of Oxford in 2018.

Protesters have attacked police brutality, racial prejudice in the justice system, dated symbols, and statues of historical figures linked to slavery. While largely peaceful, some protests have set police stations and parts of cities vandalized. But much of the corporate world has escaped close scrutiny.