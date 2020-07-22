Uber rebellion: give us a higher salary, not aroused words, says a former driver in the UK

But the attractive income did not last long. Over time, rates were reduced and bonuses were cut, and suddenly there were many more drivers chasing fewer rates. Eventually Aslam stopped driving for the same reason it started: He had a mortgage to pay and a family to support. Uber just wasn't cutting it.
The companies responded by issuing statements against racism and in support of Black Lives Matter. Many made large donations to organizations that promote racial equality. Some even changed the brand, eliminated executives for racist behavior, set new targets for hiring black people and using their purchasing power to support black-owned companies.
On Twitter, US Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, described the restaurant measure as "an expensive exercise in signaling virtue," suggesting that Uber would be sued for "explicit race-based discrimination."
Aslam, a 38-year-old father of three, doesn't believe Uber really believes in equality. If it did, he says, it would change his business model.
"I think all Uber cares about is money. The way the (business) model is established, it's about recruiting drivers en masse. It's about exploiting the workforce," he told CNN Business in an interview. .
Uber declined an interview for this article, but Northern European General Manager Jamie Heywood said in a statement, "The vast majority of drivers want to work independently, and for several years we have made significant changes to our app to offer more benefits with total flexibility, "adding that the company now offers free insurance that covers injury or illness.
Aslam is the founder and president of the App Drivers & Couriers Union (ADCU), a UK labor union. In 2016, under a previous name, the union estimated that drivers earned just £ 5.17 ($ 6.56) per hour during a 48-hour work week after deducting costs such as fuel, car rental and Uber's 25% commission. Uber points to the study it conducted with the University of Oxford, which estimated that drivers earned more than £ 11 an hour ($ 13.95) on average, just above London's "living wage" of £ 10.20 ($ 12.94).
The apparent contradiction between a company that speaks of its credentials for equality and anti-racism, and its majority minority workforce that struggles to earn a living wage, is what Helen Lewis calls the "iron law of awakening institutions."
Lewis is the author of Difficult Women, a book about the experiences of feminists fighting for equality. Companies often make flashy, but symbolic gestures and don't make the deepest systemic changes that would make a big difference to working mothers.
Raising entry-level wages, paying all workers a living wage, or even simply "paying office cleaners well" would go much further to correct racial disparities in income than the changes companies often introduce in response to the protests, he told CNN Business.
"The companies have, I think, tricked the extremes into thinking that the big capitalist companies are on their side," he said.
It can take weeks for the UK Supreme Court to rule on Uber's final appeal, and even if the company loses, the change may not happen overnight. Aslam, who has returned to work in the tech industry, says he will continue to fight for his former colleagues.
"It's not good enough to go to a protest and yell 'nigga life matters & # 39; "says Aslam." But what are they delivering? They are only words. We are only hearing words. There is nothing behind that. "
