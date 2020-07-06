Uber to buy Postmates for $ 2.65 billion

"Uber and Postmates have long shared the belief that platforms like ours can drive much more than just food delivery: They can be a huge part of local business and communities, which is even more important during crises like Covid-19, "said Dara, CEO of Uber. Khosrowshahi said in a statement Monday.
Uber shares rose 5% in early trading on Monday after the news.
Postmates is considered a pioneer in the on-demand delivery industry, but it is one of the smallest competitors in the US market. In May, the startup captured 8% of food delivery sales in the U.S., according to analytics firm Second Measure. DoorDash, which acquired the premium restaurant delivery service Caviar last August, is the US leader in terms of sales, with a 44% share.
Postmates operates in thousands of cities across the United States and has a strong presence in major markets, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Phoenix. It has partnered with a number of fashion brands like Sugarfish and has 10 million active clients.
"We have always reluctantly admired Postmates, I suppose, from afar, as they were a competitor who could compete aggressively and be a leader in some very important markets with a much smaller capital base than much of their competition, including us themselves, "Khosrowshahi said in a conference call Monday to discuss the deal.
Khosrowshahi said Postmates has been able to use the technology to efficiently group orders in its popular markets.
Starting as a transportation service, Uber has dabbled in other categories, including meal deliveries, with its Uber Eats service. But arguably, those efforts have taken on a new urgency, as the pandemic has simultaneously reduced demand for its core travel business while driving dizzying demand for food deliveries.
Uber Eats has been seen as a bright spot for the company, especially as people are increasingly staying at home.
"At a time when our Rides business has dropped significantly due to shelter-in-place, our Eats business is increasing," Khosrowshahi said in the company's first quarter earnings call in early May. Khosrowshahi said the company's travel business declined approximately 80% in April.
Uber faces a huge problem as it seems to be betting more on food delivery – the market is incredibly crowded. That could make it harder, and more expensive, for Uber to gain ground.