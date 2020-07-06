Uber to buy Postmates for $ 2.65 billion







Uber ( UBER ) He said Monday that he agreed to buy Postmates for $ 2.65 billion in an all-stock deal, calling the startup "highly complementary" to Uber Eats, its food delivery service.

"Uber and Postmates have long shared the belief that platforms like ours can drive much more than just food delivery: They can be a huge part of local business and communities, which is even more important during crises like Covid-19, "said Dara, CEO of Uber. Khosrowshahi said in a statement Monday.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. Uber said it is "committed to providing bridge financing to Postmates" while awaiting approvals.

Uber shares rose 5% in early trading on Monday after the news.