Ubisoft Angers Consumers Over TrackMania Subscription Model

Ubisoft is adding an unwanted subscription feature to its new installment in the TrackMania Serie. Consumers are understandably frustrated as they will obviously never own the full game. TrackMania is an innovative racing series by developer Nadeo that started in 2003. The original release set itself apart from other titles as it is about the best tracks and unique game modes.

Players had the ability to build their own tracks from pre-made sections as if they were building a digital Hot Wheels course. The track editor deepened as the series became a must-have tool for fans of online racing. Although almost all of the series' releases have largely positive reviews, Ubisoft can alienate game fans with this upcoming title.

As explained in the official TrackMania website The game will offer tiered access: initial access, standard access, and club access. Priced at $ 0.00, $ 9.99 per year, and $ 29.99 per year respectively, each higher tier offers more in-game content. Players will need access to the club to participate in online league competitions, organize their own leagues, unlock skins, and save multiple custom tracks. Clearly, fans will have to pay the highest subscription level to experience the full game. Considering this is the first title in the series to see this kind of paywall, fans are unhappy.

To make matters worse, Nadeo founder Hylis has contradicted several already nasty statements about the game. At TrackMania The Ubisoft Nadeo FAQs insist that the 2020 version is not a subscription model but rather a "sports club license model". This failed attempt to glorify an annual subscription service did not work well with gamers. Hylis finally said to fans on Twitter, "Yes, it's a subscription." He also noted that while they have no intention of granting lifetime access to the game, they expect players to renew their subscription if the game's servers are still supported. This comment makes the $ 59.99 three-year premium option seem a bit risky.

the TrackMania The series is still considered one of the best racing franchises on the market due to its huge online community and the creation of custom tracks. However, the subscription model will probably scare lifelong fans who can simply go back to an earlier version. This is not the first time that Ubisoft has sparked controversy over subscription-based releases. While subscription services that grant access to multiple games are potentially valuable to consumers, subscriptions to access individual games have long since fallen out of favor. Despite the backlash, TrackMania’s the subscription model will be completely intact from July 1S t launching.

