UC Berkeley students plan to bypass ICE rules with bogus course for foreign peers

UC Berkeley students plan fake course to bypass ICE guidelines, avoid deportations

Hundreds of students at the University of California, Berkeley are privately discussing a plan to create a "fake" course.

Supposedly, the bogus class is designed solely to help international students with F-1 student visas avoid deportation under the new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regulations, and students claim that by At least one faculty member is on board, Fox News found out.

The plan, which would likely conflict with immigration fraud laws, was reportedly developed hours after ICE announced Monday that foreign students in the US must take some instruction in person or they will not It will allow them to legally stay in the country.

"Berkeley students are creating a 1-unit, face-to-face, student-led class to help international students avoid deportation due to new ICE regulations," wrote a Berkeley Urban Studies student in a tweet now removed. . filed by Google. "I love my school sometimes."

The tweet, which was shared more than 25,000 times before being removed, was linked to a longer post stating that a UC Berkeley community member had "found a faculty member who will sponsor this." The publication noted that a syllabus was being written and that the course was "ONLY for international students who need a physical component to stay in the United States."

The longest post has been shared hundreds of times by various UC Berkeley-related social media groups, including several that are publicly available. Academics linked to UC Berkeley, including Deborah Miranda, have spread the news of the course on their own Facebook accounts. (Miranda falsely stated in a post that ICE regulations would affect "Dreamers"; in fact, they would affect students on F-1 visas.)

However, some students noted that the plan may not work. Click here for more information on our main story.

Ilhan Omar has paid $ 878G to the consulting firm of the new husband, according to data: report

When US Representative Ilhan Omar remarried in March after their divorce, the Minnesota Democrat married a man who was a member of her political consulting team.

Now, campaign data shows Omar has paid Tim Mynett's consulting firm a total of more than $ 878,000 since 2018, including $ 189,000 just weeks after the couple announced they were husband and wife, the report said. New York Post.

In the first quarter of this year, Mynett's E Street group received more than $ 292,000 from Omar's campaign for digital advertising, fundraising consulting and research services, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported in April, citing data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Payments for 2019 totaled more than $ 500,000, the Star Tribune reported.

Omar's campaign is by far the largest client of her husband's firm, data from Open Secrets suggests, with the E Street Group receiving about a third of all campaign cash from Democrats, the Washington Examiner reported. .

The deal is made possible by a federal anti-nepotism law of the 1960s that prohibits members of Congress from hiring relatives for government jobs, but does not prevent family members from campaigning, a former chief ethics attorney for former President George W. Bush's administration told The New York Post.

"It shouldn't be allowed," said attorney Richard Painter. "I think it is a horrible idea to allow it, given the amount of money going into these special interest campaigns."

Other lawmakers with spouses doing campaigning for them include U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., And U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer, R-New York, the Post reported.

Mary Kay Letorneau, who made headlines for an affair with a student, died at 58

Mary Kay Letorneau, the former Seattle teacher who was convicted in 1997 of raping a 12-year-old student whom she would later marry, died Tuesday of cancer, her lawyer told Seattle Q13 FOX.

David Gehrke, the lawyer, told the news station that Letorneau had been fighting the disease for about nine months.

Letorneau pleaded guilty in August 1997 to two counts of second-degree rape with a student who was 13 at the time. (She was 34 years old, married, and had four children.) He later married the student, Vili Fualaau, in 2005, after serving a seven-year prison sentence. He was 22 years old. They had two children and Faulaau requested a legal separation in 2017, according to the Q13 FOX report.

He knew his actions were morally and professionally wrong, but he took risks in part because of his diagnosed "hypomania", a type of bipolar depression, Gehrke told local media.

Police discovered the couple around 1:20 a.m. June 19, 1996, in a minivan. Letorneau told officers that the boy was 18 years old, which raised suspicions among the officers. Fualaau and Letorneau denied that there had been "moving". Instead, they said, Letorneau had been taking care of the boy and took him from her home after she and her husband had a fight.

About two months after the marina incident, Letorneau became pregnant with the couple's first daughter.

