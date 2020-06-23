UC San Diego plans to screen its students, faculty, and staff regularly for Covid-19 in the fall

Starting in the fall, the university plans to screen its students, faculty, and staff, approximately 65,000 people, regularly for Covid-19 on a regular basis.

School officials call the initiative the Back to Learn Program. The goal is to be able to track Covid-19 in the university population and better position the university community to return to some activities in person.

"We want to be able to return as safely as possible and one of the key features of this is being able to monitor the presence of the virus," said Dr. Robert Schooley, a professor of medicine at UC San Diego and a leadership in the Back to college learning.

The school's decision to have such an extensive evaluation plan comes when many institutions in the US USA They face a similar concern: How can they keep their community of students, teachers, and staff safe while doing everyday school activities? ?

California has reported at least 183,554 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 5,557 deaths related to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. The state was the first to issue a state stay-at-home order, effective as of March 19. Like many other schools, colleges, and universities across the country, UC schools and the California State University system began suspending classroom learning in March.

In May, the California State University system said it plans to move forward with virtual classes this fall.

But other colleges and universities across the country said they hope to hold some classes on their campuses in the fall. UC San Diego plans to have all of its education offered both in person and online in the fall.

Set up collection boxes around campus

During the initial three-week phase of its Return to Learning Program, UC San Diego offered free, self-administered Covid-19 tests to the 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students who remained on campus after the permanency order went into effect. the California home.

To facilitate student participation, the university established test sites in high-traffic areas on campus.

"It was much better than I thought it would be. You follow the instructions with your own test kit and do it yourself," said Eleanor Grudin, a third-year student of ecology, behavior and evolution biology.

Dr. Schooley said in the fall that the university plans "to have a bunch of collection boxes throughout the campus, each of which would contain a stock of individually wrapped swabs."

"Each swab would have been associated with a QR code," Schooley said. "We will have loaded in the application a barcode reader that will attach the identity of the person using the swab. They will remove the barcode, remove the swab from the sleeve, rub their mouths, put the swab in a plastic sleeve , and then put it in the box. "

Those sample boxes will be collected every two to three hours and taken to the university's Advanced Laboratory Medicine Center, where the samples are registered in the system with barcodes. He then heads to the Molecular Laboratory for Covid testing.

"Our goals are to try to provide results within a 24 hour period and that will allow us to identify students who are infected, to be able to contact the trace, that is, find out who they have been in contact with and evaluate the main contacts" said Dr. David Pride, associate director of the clinical laboratory for molecular microbiology at UC San Diego Health.

"We want the results to come out in a time frame that is useful. So, for example, if you had a student who tested positive, but can't run the test for 72 or 96 hours, that's a lot of people that the student can convey that virus in the bedroom or classroom. "

The university's pilot program evaluated 1,578 students

The university's pilot program was designed to help determine if the Return to Learning Program was feasible.

Initially, the test was a nasal swab, but researchers quickly learned that students preferred saliva tests.

Another problem for the university is finding enough staff to supervise all the steps of the process and then obtaining all the necessary materials to analyze the samples.

"We do not trust any single platform for most of our testing," said Dr. Pride. "If there is a shortage in, say, a supply chain for one of the tests, we can switch to one of the other tests and still be able to provide results."

In the end, the pilot test screened 1,578 students for the virus during the three-week test; No student tested positive during that period. The researchers found that the self-administered tests were rapid, taking only about seven minutes total, showing that it could feasibly expand in the future.

"We have a couple of months to scale to the degree we need: additional equipment will be needed. Additional people will be needed," said Dr. Sharon Reed, director of clinical laboratories for microbiology and virology at UC San Diego Health, who noted that the program would last eight months from September. "Until (Covid-19) goes out, it will most likely not happen, or until we are quite immune to a vaccine, we will have to be very careful."

The researchers have determined that they do not need all 65,000 people to participate each month. However, the more they test, the earlier UC San Diego will be able to detect an outbreak.

"Simulations indicate that if even 75% of the population were tested per month, we could still detect an outbreak before there were, for example, around 15 detectable infections on campus," said Natasha Martin, PhD, a infectious disease shaper. and associate professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

She said the tests are only part of the university's response to Covid-19.

"The secondary component, which is really critical, is what we do once we identify an outbreak," he said. "That's where we're going to rely heavily on measures like follow-up contacts and isolation and quarantine and social distancing interventions."

Martin said it is important that the program remain adaptive. "We can see a viral rebound and we need to be able to act quickly and respond to that and adapt what we are doing in terms of social distancing and recommendations to adequately respond to that growing threat," added Martin.

And while researchers hope their Return to Learning Program can be used to inform other institutions and organizations about their eventual return to in-person collaboration, cost could be a drag.

UC San Diego researchers said the program would cost the university about $ 2 million a month to screen 65,000 people at $ 30 each. It is a figure that they are actively working to decrease. On top of that, not all organizations have their own molecular microbiology lab on campus.

If students do well in the future, UC San Diego has plans to help them recover and not spread the coronavirus.

"The first thing that happens is that we make sure they get the medical care they need," said Dr. Schooley. "We have dedicated housing for students who live on campus where they can be located for the next two weeks and continue safely in their classes remotely."

Students hope to return full time to campus

For many students, the possibility of returning to university life full time is a great attraction to participate in the tests. Test results appear in students' medical records like any other medical test result, and are accessible directly through the university app.

"I want to go back," said Grudin. "So I think a lot of students are in the same boat: They really want to go back to classes in person or events in person."

Grudin is from King County in Washington, the same county where, in late February, the United States recorded what was at the time the first known death of Covid-19. (It was later confirmed that the first death in the United States actually occurred earlier in California.)

For her, the pandemic was personal from the beginning, as she constantly updated her computer tabs to receive news updates from her home, worried about her family. Now, she sees Covid-19 as something personal for everyone, especially her peers.

"The students have been great," said Dr. Schooley. "I mean they have been very interested in doing this. They have been very helpful in helping us improve the process and when they have been tested, they have been looking for the results. We can see when the results are seen above, they look for the results very quickly ".

Second-year Isaac Lara, a double major in clinical psychology and global health, couldn't wait to get his results.

"A day later, I got my test results," he said. "It gives us all a sense of comfort knowing that, like none of us, we are Covid carriers."

Janie Park, a fourth-year graduate, said she hopes students who are still working to earn their degrees can enjoy the benefits of being on campus.

"I think it is important in terms of the student experience, but that experience should not be placed above anyone's health or well-being," said the dual bachelor's degree in biology and human psychology. "If we can get students back on campus, it would be amazing, because you will learn a lot from college in the classroom, but much of that is also the experiences you have with your friends: knowing who you are, experiencing that independence."

However, it is clear that all of these tests will not replace best practices consistently promoted at UC San Diego since Covid-19 came to the United States.

"All of us will have to keep doing the things we have learned," recalled Dr. Schooley. "About being careful with personal hand hygiene, being careful with masks, being careful with proximity to other people."