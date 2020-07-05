UFC 251 appears to have highly anticipated fight between top competitors – report

UFC 251 appears to have a new main event.

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal agreed to a fight in Abu Dhabi, ESPN reported Sunday. The event is scheduled for Saturday.

Both fighters have yet to pass coronavirus testing in Las Vegas before they can fly, according to ESPN. If both pass, the fighters will be able to go to Yas Island.

If the fight is closed, Usman and Masvidal have to pass three more coronavirus tests before the bell rings on Saturday night.

Usman and Masvidal have been fighting for quite some time. The two were on the verge of exploding during the week of the Super Bowl in Miami earlier this year.

The fight almost came after Usman appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" and confirmed that he and Masvidal were going to fight next, it was only a matter of time.

"Give me a month and let this heal," Usman said, according to MMA Mania. "Now I can clench my fist. I'm breaking. They get the guys out, and let's be honest, if you look at the division, I've beaten almost everyone in the top 10. It's a matter of who they really love, what's next. Dana [White] said they really love Jorge. Jorge is the next guy. "

Masvidal appeared on the Le Batard & Friends Network podcast "STUpodity" and said he would fight Usman before Conor McGregor.

"When I feel like he's ready for it, let's do it. In the meantime, I'll go find Usman."

Masvidal had publicly quarreled with the UFC over contract negotiations, but it appears that a fight will take place between the two. Both fighters are among the most popular in the sport.

The fight is on track to replace Gilbert Burns-Usman after Burns allegedly tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.