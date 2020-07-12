UFC 251: Usman beats Masvidal in debut of & # 39; Fight Island & # 39;

Kamaru Usman improved to 17-1 with a unanimous decision on late replacement Jorge Masvidal to retain his welterweight crown at UFC 251.

The 33-year-old, who was born in Nigeria and moved to the United States as a boy before becoming a college wrestling champion, also had 12 consecutive wins to tie lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the active streak. longest in sport.

Given Usman's pedigree, a Masvidal victory would have been a surprise. But even more so because the fight only ended last week after Usman's intended opponent, Gilbert Burns, withdrew when he tested positive for coronavirus.

The ongoing pandemic led UFC President Dana White to find a place as safe as possible to hold fights, and in early June, he chose Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, which had been a previous UFC destination.

All of the fighters, their teams, and workers have been screened for the virus that, according to Johns Hopkins University, killed 565,000 people worldwide and infected nearly 13 million.

In a whim for major fights, the masterpiece bouts were held in the early morning, local time, Sunday for the primetime American television market, but did not appear to affect Usman.

The three judges gave him a great advantage. Two scored it 50-45 while the third had it 49-46.

"Gamebred is the biggest, baddest guy out there right now," Usman said, referring to Masvidal's nickname. "I had to prepare for him, change gears six days in advance. I know it was done a lot that he fought on short notice, but he is prepared."

"All these guys have been groomed for a boy, and that's me at the top of the mountain. I had to make a mental change. I trained for Gilbert, he had a completely different game plan."

"Gamebred is tough and he showed it. He took a lot of big elbows at the bottom, but he got up, kept fighting, and didn't give up."

& # 39; Very tired & # 39;

Masvidal, who posted the fastest UFC knockout last year, in five seconds, acknowledged that Usman won "fair" but added that his "gas tank" was a little empty.

"But I'm still a dangerous man," said the American, who is now 35 to 14 years old. "I'm going to come back better than ever. I'm not going to disappear from this sport without this belt being wrapped around my waist in one way or another."

"It wasn't my best performance tonight, but everyone can see that I have a dog inside me. That dog doesn't shut up or turn around for anyone. He was very tired in some places."

"But I was able to dig and get back to my feet. I am not happy with my performance, but I tell everyone that I will come back strong."

Both men wanted a rematch. However, for the moment, Usman is eager to return to the United States to spend time with his five-year-old daughter, Samirah.

"I need to go back to my daughter," he said. "I need to sit on my couch, eat some Thai food and watch some Netflix with her. And then watch a couple of (her) gymnastics and ju-jitsu workouts, and then we'll start thinking about fighting someone again." .

Elsewhere, Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his featherweight title by beating Max Holloway, whom he knocked down in December to take the belt for the first time.

But the result was not so simple.

Controversy

Two judges scored 48-47 for the Australian, while the other gave it to the American for the same score. White felt Holloway did enough to win.

Meanwhile, Russian Petr Yan became the bantamweight champion by stopping veteran Jose Aldo of Brazil in the fifth and final round.

Many viewers, including White, felt that the matter should have stopped earlier.

"Horrible, horrible arrest by the referee. It should have stopped earlier," White said. "It seems we have to adjust our referees and judges on Fight Island."

Three more events are scheduled, beginning on July 16.