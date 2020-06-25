UFC initiates investigation after cut man seen wearing QAnon symbols during fight

The UFC launched an investigation Wednesday after one of its severed men was seen wearing QAnon symbols on his armband during a fight over the weekend.

Don House was spotted with the marks of conspiracy theory while working UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. House was working on the corner of Curtis Blaydes when social media users spotted the marks during the fight against Alexander Volkov.

The UFC told ESPN that an investigation into the matter was launched.

"This was in violation of our staff event outfitting policy and the matter will be fully investigated," the UFC told ESPN.

According to the report, House did not erase the brands with the UFC prior to the fight and the company did not know until the photos appeared on social media. Sources told ESPN that the UFC does not endorse the symbols House used.

House told MMA Fighting that it regrets using the marks and that it does not believe in the group's conspiracy theories, although it admitted that it liked the message.

"The whole conspiracy, everything they say about the group, I have nothing to do with it," House told MMA Fighting. "I just like the message: where we go one, we all go."

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory centered on the unfounded belief that President Trump is conducting a secret campaign against "deep state" enemies and a child sex trafficking network led by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

Q and QAnon supporters often refer to "The Storm," which is a reference to an October 2017 meeting between Trump and military leaders during which Trump said, "Calm before the storm." During the so-called "storm," thousands of deep state operatives and senior Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and President Obama, are reportedly to be detained and sent to Guantanamo Bay.

Emily DeCiccio of Fox News contributed to this report.