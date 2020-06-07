UFC star Conor McGregor: retired from fighting

Conor McGregor, who is considered the biggest star in UFC history, posted to Twitter on Saturday night. that withdraws from the octagon.

The announcement, which came after Amanda Nunes' impressive flyweight title defense at UFC 250, was a surprise, but some already believe it to be insincere and could be more of a publicity stunt.

McGregor, 31, who has a 22-4 record in mixed martial arts, tweeted twice in the past when retiring, but fought on January 18 when he claimed a first-round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone.

"Hi guys, I've decided to withdraw from the fight," McGregor tweeted. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it has been! "

McGregor recently hasn't sounded like a ready fighter to quit. On May 28, he posted on Twitter that he would accept a fight with Anderson Silva, another UFC legend. According to ESPN, this summer McGregor was once tied to a potential fight with current lightweight contender Justin Gaethje, and there was also speculation about a trilogy bout, tiebreaker against Nate Diaz.

Earlier this week, UFC President Dana White said McGregor might be better off waiting and facing the winner of the title fight between Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov, an enemy of McGregor who has a victory over him.

After McGregor's victory over Cerrone, it was also speculated that he would fight Floyd Mayweather again. But a boxing rematch against Mayweather would be a bit more challenging to exaggerate again after McGregor was clearly defeated in his tenth round TKO loss on August 26, 2017.

Although White would probably love to have McGregor in another high-profile fight, he told reporters on Saturday night that if "The Notorious" wants to withdraw, he should quit, but he also noted that people have been acting strangely for the coronavirus pandemic.

"No one is putting pressure on anyone to fight," White said after UFC 250. "And if Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement, you absolutely should." And I love Conor … there are a handful of people who have made this really fun for me. And he is one of them. "

White, who has been an advocate for UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and star Jorge Masvidal, said, "The amount of people shooting at me right now is crazy."

But the famous promoter, who has also been fighting with HBO presenter John Oliver, attributed the UFC's huge amount of intrigue to the turbulent times.

"If that's what Conor is feeling right now: Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal, I feel you," White said. "It's not like I'm going to say," Holy, this is crazy, this is crazy. "Nothing is crazy and crazy right now, because everything is crazy and crazy right now, on some level. I totally understand it and I understand it. "

McGregor, who has been the subject of controversy throughout his career, has made a lot of history in the Octagon. When McGregor knocked out Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight belt at UFC 205 on November 12, 2016, he became the first UFC fighter to have two titles in two different weight classes at the same time.