UFC star Mike Perry & # 39; will seek professional treatment & # 39; after the incident in the Texas bar

UFC star Mike Perry "will seek professional treatment" following an incident with customers caught on video at a Texas bar, the company said in a statement.

In the Wednesday night video, Perry, who was just after a UFC Fight Night victory over Mickey Gall, appeared to hit the man during the dispute. The images showed that Perry was being confronted by a restaurant employee and told to leave. Perry said another man had touched him.

TMZ Sports, which obtained video of the incident, reported that Perry also hit a woman who witnesses said was a friend of Perry's girlfriend. It was unclear if the woman was injured. In the video, Perry could be heard using various racial slurs.

The UFC issued a statement on the matter, saying Perry was going to get help.

"The UFC is aware and concerned about the video that was released last night about Mike Perry," the statement read, according to ESPN. “The behavior displayed by Perry does not reflect that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged that he was disappointed in himself that his actions might have been poorly reflected in the UFC. In addition, he acknowledged that he believes he has some problems related to alcohol abuse and informed the UFC that he had promised to seek professional treatment immediately, including counseling on substances and behavior. At this time, the UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a fight, and the parties have agreed to evaluate Perry's next steps after completing his treatment program. "

The incident at the Texas bar started before Perry was seen hitting the man. Another customer at the bar told authorities that he confronted Perry and "challenged him to fight," ESPN reported, citing a police report. The man said a friend of Perry's girlfriend stepped in between them and Perry slapped him.

The general manager of the bar told police that Perry hit the man, hit his girlfriend's friend, and another man who had left the bar. ESPN reported that Perry told police that he did not slap the man or his girlfriend's friend. He said he grabbed the man's wrist after trying to grab the friend's wrist.

The man Perry can be seen beating in the video was on the ground when the police arrived and they took him to the hospital. According to ESPN, he does not remember the hit. Perry told police he was trying to leave the bar when the man he hit grabbed his face and shirt. He said he hit the man in retaliation.

There were no arrests in the incident. Perry tweeted "no comment" after the video appeared on social media.

The 28-year-old welterweight has been open about his criminal past.

He reportedly spent about six months in a Florida jail for a probation violation. He was on probation on a robbery charge in 2014 when he violated the terms with an assault arrest. In 2013, it also did not allege any dispute over a battery charge.