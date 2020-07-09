UFC star Mike Perry beats man, uses racial slurs in incident at Texas bar

UFC star Mike Perry appeared to hit a man and use racial slurs at a Texas bar Tuesday night in a video that appeared on social media.

Perry, who is coming off a UFC Fight Night victory over Mickey Gall, appeared to hit the man during the dispute. The video showed that Perry was being confronted by a restaurant employee and told to leave. Perry said another man had touched him.

TMZ Sports, which obtained video of the incident, reported that Perry also hit a woman who witnesses said was a friend of Perry's girlfriend. It was unclear if the woman was injured.

In the video, Perry could be heard using various racial slurs. According to ESPN, Perry, who is white, is known to use the N-word, but the UFC has not disciplined him for it.

Lubbock Police responded to the incident, but Perry was not arrested. An investigation into the dispute was underway, ESPN reported.

"No comment," Perry tweeted Wednesday.

The 28-year-old welterweight has been open about his criminal past.

He reportedly spent about six months in a Florida jail for a probation violation. He was on probation on a robbery charge in 2014 when he violated the terms with an assault arrest. In 2013, it also did not allege any dispute over a battery charge.