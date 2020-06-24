UFO hunters? Rubio introduces name-drops & # 39; Working Group on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena & # 39;

US lawmakers are asking the Pentagon for a detailed, unclassified report on unidentified aerial phenomena over concerns over the issue that the intelligence community has paid little attention while acknowledging the existence of an "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force "

In his report attached to the Senate Intelligence Authorization Act 2020-2021, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, instructs the director of national intelligence, the secretary of defense, and other agency heads to collect data on "unidentified antennae phenomenon", more commonly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

"The Committee remains concerned that there is no unified and comprehensive process within the Federal Government to collect and analyze intelligence information on unidentified aerial phenomena, despite the potential threat," according to the bill.

“The Committee understands that relevant intelligence can be sensitive; however, the Committee considers that the exchange of information and coordination between the Intelligence Community has been inconsistent, and this issue has lacked the attention of high-ranking leaders, "he continues.

The measure establishes various requests, including identifying potential aerospace threats or other threats that UFOs pose to national security, and a description of the process by which each agency collects and delivers data and analysis of all UFOs to the federal government.

The committee's report also acknowledges the "Task Force on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," a body that has been alluded to but has never been confirmed. The bill asks the working group to report whether any UFOs pose a threat to US military assets. USA Or if you have ties to "adversary foreign governments."

The bill still needs to be approved by the Senate. Lawmakers request a report within 180 days of the bill's passage.

In April, UFOs received renewed attention when the Pentagon released videos, previously leaked to the public, captured by Navy planes. The Department of Defense established a program several years ago to investigate.

The currently defunct advanced aerospace threat identification program was reportedly disbanded in 2012.