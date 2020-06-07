UK crowd demolishes seventeenth-century slave trader statue Edward Colston, throws it into port

Protesters in Bristol, England took the matter into their own hands and tore down the statue of a slave trader, then dumped the statue into the harbor.

Protesters joined tens of thousands of people across the UK who have gathered to lend their voice to the global Black Lives Matter protests.

However, the Bristol protest took things a step further with the dismantling of the Edward Colston statue.

Using ropes, protesters were able to remove the bronze statue from its foundation. At least one protester posed for photos while kneeling on the statue's neck, a reference to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, which helped spark global protests against police brutality.

Protesters dragged the statue through the streets of the city to the port, where they threw the statue into the water. The empty space that the statue had previously occupied became a platform for protesters to make speeches.

Colston was born in Bristol in the 17th century and made his money through the merchant trade. Their wealth came largely from their Royal African Company, which transported around 100,000 slaves from Africa to the Americas.

While Colston used some of his considerable wealth for philanthropic improvements in Bristol, London, and elsewhere, many activists could not overlook the source of their income.

Petitions have circulated for years demanding the removal of the statue, and one petition garnered 11,000 signatures, according to The Guardian. The petition said: "While history should not be forgotten, these people who benefited from the enslavement of people do not deserve the honor of a statue. This should be reserved for those who bring about positive change and who fight for peace, the equality and social unity. "

In the United States, protesters in Richmond, Virginia, Montgomery, Alabama, Nashville, Tennessee, and other cities tore down statues of Confederate leaders, whom protesters considered icons of racism.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees made a statement in support of the protests.

"I know that removing the Colston statue will divide opinion, as the statue has for many years," said Rees. "However, it is important to listen to those who found that the statue represents an affront to humanity."

He added: "Let's build today's legacy on the future of our city, addressing racism and inequality."