UK discovers its first pterosaur fossil





For the first time, researchers from the United Kingdom discovered the fossil of a species of pterosaur on their continent, which was previously only found in China and Brazil. Researchers discover pterosaur fossil in the UK for the first time According to a new update from a university, researchers have successfully unearthed the fossil of a species of pterosaur in the UK for the first time. Previously, fossil samples of prehistoric reptile species were only found in both China and Brazil, marking the first time for the UK Identified as tapejarid, which is a Cretaceous flying pterosaur, researchers at the University of Portsmouth They said that the fossil discovery demonstrated a wide global distribution of the species. According to the research team, the sample (which is a pterodactyl jaw) came from a fossil hunter who recently discovered it while he was with his dog in Sandown Bay on the Isle of Wight. He then passed it on to University of Portsmouth paleontology student Megan Jacobs, who identified it as a pterodactyl jaw bone. However, it was not an ordinary pterodactyl because it came from a group of pterosaurs called tapejarids, which are better known in China and Brazil. First in the UK, the specimen is called Wightia declivirostris.

“Although it is only a fragment of the jaw, it has all the characteristics of a tapejarid jaw, including numerous small small holes that contained tiny sensory organs to detect its food, and a fine-pointed, downward beak. Full examples from Brazil and China show that they had large ridges on their heads, with the ridge sometime twice as large as the skull. The ridges were probably used for sexual display and may have been brightly colored, "Jacobs said.

According to the team, the Isle of Wight tapejarid seems to be more related to Chinese species than to Brazilian ones. "This new species adds to the diversity of dinosaurs and other prehistoric reptiles found on the island, which is now one of the most important sites for Cretaceous dinosaurs in the world," said Professor David Martill, co-author of the study. and paleontologist at the University of Portsmouth.




