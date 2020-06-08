UK leader says anti-racism protests now 'subverted by violence' after clashes with the police

Boris Johnson said anti-racist protests taking place in the UK have now been "subverted by violence" after protesters clashed with police in London on Sunday, leaving eight officers injured.

The British Prime Minister's comments come when protesters also spray-painted "racist era" at a Winston Churchill memorial in Parliament Square and in Bristol, knocking down the statue of a slave trader before throwing it into port.

"People have the right to protest peacefully and by observing social distancing, but they have no right to attack the police." Johnson tweeted. “These protests have been subverted by crime, and they are a betrayal of the cause they claim to serve. Those responsible will be held accountable. "

Thousands of people across the UK took to the streets over the weekend to demand police accountability and reform after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being handcuffed and caught by a white officer in Minneapolis.

The protests were reported to be mostly peaceful, with a massive rally on Sunday outside the United States Embassy in London. But in other parts of the city, after dark, protesters threw bottles at Westminster police, according to the BBC.

The London metropolitan police said those clashes left eight officers injured and resulted in a dozen arrests, a day after 10 other officers were injured in London at similar protests.

"We fully condemn the violence that has been directed against our officers, those brave men and women who protect the public and are at risk for their own safety," said John Apter, president of the Police Federation of England and Wales. in a statement: "Police officers are doing a job and should go home to their families at night, not to (a) hospital. Unfortunately, it is the actions of these few that people will remember most about these protests, a distorted message of his original intentions. "

In Bristol, a group of protesters on Sunday used ropes to knock down a statue of Edward Colston, a slave trader.

Colston was born in Bristol in the 17th century and made his money through the merchant trade. Their wealth came largely from their Royal African Company, which transported around 100,000 slaves from Africa to the Americas.

After the statue was demolished, protesters dragged it through the streets of the city to the port, where they threw it into the water. The empty space that the statue had previously occupied became a platform for protesters to make speeches.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told Sky News that the scenes were "completely embarrassing" and "speaks of acts of public disorder that have actually become a distraction from the cause that people are actually protesting and they try to empathize and sympathize. "

Bristol police confirmed to the BBC that there will be an investigation into "criminal damage" against the statue.

Meanwhile, the city's mayor appears to have sided with protesters.

"I know that removing the Colston statue will divide opinion, as the statue has done for many years," said Marvin Rees. "However, it is important to listen to those who found that the statue represents an affront to humanity."

