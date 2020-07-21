The British government failed to properly assess Russia's alleged attempts to interfere in the 2016 Brexit referendum, according to a long-awaited report, which also found that the Kremlin meddled in the 2014 Scottish referendum.

The Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee's report on Russian influence in British politics said it would be "difficult, if not impossible, to prove" allegations that the Kremlin attempted to influence the Brexit referendum.

But "the government was slow to acknowledge the existence of the threat," he said, adding that British officials should have recognized the threat in 2014.

"What is clear is that the government was slow to recognize the existence of the threat, only understanding it after the operation of" hacking and leaking "against the Democratic National Committee, when it should have been seen as early as 2014," said the report, which was released Tuesday.

"As a result, the government failed to take steps to protect the UK process in 2016," added the report, the authors of which attacked the British government for "actively avoiding" investigating the Russian threat.

"Serious questions were needed" why ministers failed to investigate the matter after evidence of meddling in the 2014 Scottish referendum and reports of similar activity in the US election, he said.

"We have not been provided with any post-referendum evaluation of Russia's attempted interference," the committee noted, in contrast to the US response, The Guardian reported.

"This situation is in stark contrast to the United States' handling of allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, where an assessment by the intelligence community was conducted within two months of the vote, with a summary not classified that was made public, "he said.

Russia regards the UK as one of its main intelligence targets in the West, according to the report, adding that the Kremlin's influence in Britain is the "new normal."

The damned 50-page report was released after criticism that the government delayed its release for more than six months to protect Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party from shame.

Downing Street was accused of delaying its launch before the December elections, which it has denied, according to the BBC.

But during a press conference to present the report, Kevan Jones, one of the ISC committee members, criticized the prime minister for not signing it earlier, saying "there was no reason for the delay," the media outlet reported.

Downing Street was expected to publish its response shortly.

The report portrays Russia as a hostile power that poses a major threat to the UK and the West on several fronts, from espionage and cyber to electoral meddling and dirty money laundering.

The Kremlin said that Russia has never interfered in another country's electoral processes.

Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in the West, making the United States and Britain obsessed with anti-Russian hysteria.

With posts