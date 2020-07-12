UK police arrest 12-year-old boy who attacked Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace with racist messages

A 12-year-old boy in the UK was arrested after sending racist Twitter messages to Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, police said.

Before his Sunday match against Aston Villa, Zaha revealed that he had received several racist and abusive messages on social media. West Midlands police responded via social media to say they would investigate the incident.

Within a few hours, an arrest was made.

"We were alerted to a series of racist messages sent to a footballer today and after investigating and carrying out checks, we have arrested a child," said a police statement. “Solihull's 12-year-old boy has been taken into custody. Thanks to all who raised it. Racism will not be tolerated. "

The posts come just two weeks after the Premier League launched a new system to allow league players to report abuse online, Sky Sports reported.

The messages, which Zaha shared on Twitter, included threats, KKK images, and photoshopped images, all of which used racial slurs.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said he supported Zaha's decision to make the abuse public.

"It is very sad on game day that a player wakes up to this cowardly and despicable abuse," said Hodgson. "I think it is right that Wilf has made people realize; I don't think it is something to be quiet about."

"There is literally no excuse; there is no excuse at all."

The Premier League also released a statement, calling the behavior "completely unacceptable" and expressing its full support for Zaha.

"We will continue to support players, managers, coaches and their families who receive serious discriminatory abuse online," he said.

The Premier League has recently taken a tougher stance on racism issues, highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement with players kneeling together before the kickoff in support of the movement.

Aston Villa defeated Crystal Palace, 2-0.