UK police did not identify Madeleine McCann's suspect in 2012, says a Portuguese law enforcement official: report

A senior Portuguese law official accused the UK Metropolitan Police of failing to identify Christian Bruckner in 2012 as a suspect in the case of Madeleine McCann, who went missing while on vacation with her parents in Portugal at the age of three.

While speaking to Lusa, a Portuguese news agency, Deputy Director of the Judiciary Police Carlos Farinha defended his officers from the criticism and shifted the blame to the British authorities involved in the case.

He specifically quoted the Metropolitan Police and said they knew about Bruckner's existence for the past eight years.

"If the Judicial Police are accused of not prioritizing Brückner, the same can be said of the Metropolitan Police, because they have known him since at least 2012," he said.

POSSIBLE SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN THE MADELEINE MCCANN CASE

Farinha added: "If the suspicions about that person were so evident, he would have been the subject of intelligence requests by the English, who have always been authorized in Portugal, but never asked."

British, Portuguese and German authorities have come under fire for their mishandling of the case after it was confirmed that Bruckner had not been treated as a suspect until 2017, according to The Telegraph.

Bruckner is reportedly in prison serving a seven-year sentence for raping a 72-year-old tourist in 2005. When he was a teenager in 1994, he was convicted of sexually abusing a boy but fled to Portugal.

Bruckner was not charged with the rape until August 2019, more than 14 years after the crime occurred, The Guardian reported. He was sentenced in December of that year. The victim is now 86 years old.

On Thursday, it emerged that Scotland Yard was investigating a 43-year-old German man possibly linked to the McCann case. At the time, authorities said the suspect was believed to have traveled through Portugal in a motorhome, according to the BBC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCann was the subject of a Netflix documentary last year that featured experts and key figures in the case, according to The Sun.

Jim Gamble, the chief child protection police officer during McCann's first investigation, said: “I absolutely believe that in my life we ​​will know what happened to Madeleine McCann. There are high hopes for technological advances. Year after year the DNA is improving. Year after year, other techniques, including facial recognition, are improving. "