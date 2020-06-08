UK police thrown off a horse during a violent Black Lives Matter protest

A British police officer was thrown from his horse after colliding with traffic lights as he crashed during a violent Black Lives Matter protest, leaving her with a collapsed lung and broken ribs, according to reports.

A haunting video shows the police horse taking off as protesters dumped bottles and even a bicycle in front of Downing Street on Saturday. The policewoman crashes into a traffic light and sends her flying on the horse's back.

They knocked her unconscious on the ground as protesters continued to throw objects at their mounted police, the clips show.

His terrified steed galloped away from the central London protest, shooting down several people, other videos show, before he "returned to the nearby stables," the London Meteorological Police said.

The unidentified officer suffered a collapsed lung and also broke his clavicle and some ribs, according to MailOnline. He was one of 10 policemen injured in the protest, the force said.

"He is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, but his injuries are not life threatening," said a Met spokesman.

The horse was not injured.

Department Commissioner Cressida Dick said she was "deeply saddened and depressed because a minority of protesters turned violent."

"The number of rounds is shocking and completely unacceptable," he said.

“I know that many of those who sought to make their voices heard will be as horrified as I am by those scenes. There is no place for violence in our city. "

He also urged people to "find another way to make their opinions heard" rather than risk spreading the coronavirus with mass protests.