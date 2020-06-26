UK prepares for vacation airlifts to Europe

(CNN) – In May, the Baltic countries Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia opened their borders to each other, creating Europe's first pandemic "travel bubble", also known as an "airlift".

It now appears that the UK is following suit.

While there has been no official confirmation yet, numerous reports suggest the UK is ready to lift its nonessential travel ban and establish bridges with several different countries, including France, Greece, Italy and Spain. An announcement is anticipated in the coming days.

The measure, which is expected to take effect on July 4, will mean that travelers from the named countries can travel to the UK without quarantining, and the same will apply to UK travelers heading to these destinations. .

It is based on the notion that countries with similar R rates, determined by the number of people each person with coronavirus infects, can link up without harming either.

Currently, all visitors to the UK must be isolated for a period of 14 days, and violators are subject to fines of up to $ 1,218.

Paul Charles, a member of Quash Quarantine, a campaign group pressuring the UK government to remove the 14-day quarantine, describes the guidelines as "unfeasible and unenforceable."

Welcome move

Welcomes the move to implement travel corridors, highlighting its importance in helping the travel economy move again.

"Many jobs have been removed in the past few weeks as people have been unable to book vacations because they feared quarantine," Charles told CNN Travel. "So the quarantine itself has acted as a block to future reserves.

"As soon as the UK government officially signals that the brokers will succeed from July 4, it will make a significant difference in reserves.

"Consumers need certainty and the industry needs clarity. So I hope this gives the green light to people so that they can book with certainty and peace of mind."

While Greece has reopened its borders to several different countries, including Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, UK travelers are currently not allowed to enter the Mediterranean destination.

As for Italy, travelers from the EU, together with the United Kingdom and the microstates and principalities of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican, have been allowed to enter the country without quarantining since June 3, in a decision that your government has made. described as a "calculated risk".

Fear of booking

It is unclear whether Portugal will be added to the list of airlifts. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, entry to France remains restricted for all non-essential travel from outside the Schengen Zone (a grouping of 26 countries that normally have open borders) and travelers who can visit must present an International Displacement Certificate (travel certificate international).

However, Spain recently lifted restrictions for EU countries in addition to Portugal, and removed its 14-day quarantine requirement for British travelers.

Portugal is currently expected to be absent from the UK's list of air bridges, although the land border between the country and Spain will reopen on July 1.

"Portugal may still be included," adds Charles. "You can just fly to Madrid and then cross the border when it reopens, so it would make sense to include Portugal."

"As long as there is an effective test and trace system in these countries and people stick to social distancing measures when appropriate and travel responsibly, it makes sense to open as many corridors as possible with countries with lower R rates." .

"There will be spikes. It's understandable. But from a travel economy point of view, it's crucial to get things moving again and allow people to book vacations."

"We have to see an unlocking of this fear of the reserve."

The news of the air bridges came when UK booking sites reported record sales for holiday travel shortly after the British were given the green light to stay in self-contained accommodation such as hotels, B & Bs and campsites in England from 4 of July.

Lodge Hoseasons specialists say he received a reservation every 11 seconds directly after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcement as UK residents took the opportunity to take a domestic break after weeks and weeks of confinement.