UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveals great relaxation of the running of the bulls







But publicans must adhere to a strict set of social distancing rules, including the edict that customers must be served only at their tables and that their contact details must be taken in advance.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Johnson said the country had managed to slow the virus down to a level where life could begin to return to the streets. Restaurants, hairdressers, museums and cinemas would be allowed to reopen.

"Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to end and life is beginning to return to our streets and our stores," he said.

Johnson could reopen all hospitality companies, Johnson said, subject to a guideline that would encourage limited contact between staff and customers. Johnson announced that beauty salons could open with appropriate precautions, such as the use of visors. To facilitate reopening, England's 2-meter social distance limit would be reduced to 1 meter if other mitigation measures were implemented, such as face masks , visors or protective screens.