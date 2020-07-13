UK pub installs an electric fence in the bar to ensure customers' social distance: report

A pub in the UK has put up an electric fence at the bar to make sure patrons stay at a social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

The management of The Star Inn, located in St Just, Cromwell, said its staff got tired of some customers ignoring social distancing guidelines. Therefore, the bar installed the electrified wired fence to impact the premises to behave.

"It's there for social distancing," Star Inn owner Johnny McFadden told CornwallLive on Sunday. "Before the fence, people were not following social distancing and doing what they wanted, but now people are paying attention to guidance on social distancing."

British police arrest 12-year-old boy who targeted CRYSTAL PALACE WILD ZAHA WITH MESSAGES FROM RACIST

McFadden said the fence is normally closed, but warned, "It can be turned on."

A couple of customers were electrocuted by the fence Saturday night, after consuming too many drinks, according to the newspaper.

The electrical barrier went viral over the weekend after people shared photos on social media. Many joked about the newly installed fence, while some people seemed a little more concerned.

"Shocking!" Joked one user.

2 DIE IN THE RESORT IN SPAIN AFTER THE BRITISH TOURIST FALLS OF THE BALCONY HOTEL, LAND IN THE MAN

"This is the best thing I've seen in a long time!" another replied.

Another wrote: "I better hope no one with a heart condition touches it."

Enclosed areas like bars, seen as hot spots for contracting the virus, have been said by health experts to be particularly dangerous because of aerosol particles that remain in the air. Bar patrons also tend to speak louder, causing more particles to be expelled from the body.

"So we don't know who could spread it," said Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital. "We know that social distancing reduces the risk of transmitting the virus by 90 percent."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although it seemed unrelated to the newly installed electric fence, the St Austell brewery, which owns the place, wrote on its website: "Step back in time, visit us, a warm welcome assured."