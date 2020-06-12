UK quarantine: airlines launch legal challenge against government rules







The top three operators operating in the UK said in a statement on Friday that the quarantine will have a "devastating effect on British tourism and the economy as a whole," destroying thousands of jobs. The airlines have asked for a judge to review the case as soon as possible.

The quarantine, which went into effect on Monday, requires that all international arrivals that are not covered by a reduced list of exemptions be self-insulated for two weeks. The government has said that this is to prevent the importation of coronavirus cases and a second wave of infections that could overwhelm the National Health Service.

Airlines said that quarantine should only apply to passengers from "high risk" countries, as was the case previously in the pandemic. "This would be the most practical and effective solution and allows public officials to focus on other more important problems arising from the pandemic, while aligning the UK with much of Europe, which is opening its borders in mid-June." . he said in a statement.

The companies added that they have yet to see evidence on how and when the proposed "air bridges" between the UK and other countries will be implemented.