UK quarantine: airlines launch legal challenge against government rules

Airlines said that quarantine should only apply to passengers from "high risk" countries, as was the case previously in the pandemic. "This would be the most practical and effective solution and allows public officials to focus on other more important problems arising from the pandemic, while aligning the UK with much of Europe, which is opening its borders in mid-June." . he said in a statement.
The companies added that they have yet to see evidence on how and when the proposed "air bridges" between the UK and other countries will be implemented.
The airlines said Friday that there had been no consultation or scientific evidence provided for the quarantine policy. And they highlighted several inconsistencies in approach.
"If you are a French or German worker who travels to the UK weekly, you will be exempt and the government will prohibit people from traveling to and from countries with lower infection rates than the UK," they added.
The UK is heading for the worst coronavirus-induced drop of any major economy, and GDP is expected to drop by at least 11.5% this year, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. A possible second wave of coronavirus would send unemployment to almost 12% in the first quarter of 2021, even if a basic free trade agreement with the European Union is reached, the OECD said on Wednesday.