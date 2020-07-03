UK removes quarantine for some visitors as pubs reopen

LONDON – Boris Johnson wants a haircut and a beer.

Like millions of other Britons, the Prime Minister will be able to have a drink and a drink on Saturday, when the country takes its biggest step towards the closure of the coronavirus with the reopening in England of restaurants, pubs and hairdressers, along with holy places that include cinemas and churches.

Britain is also opening up to travel, announcing on Friday that it will remove the requirement that people arriving from dozens of countries spend 14 days in isolation. Starting July 10, quarantine will be lifted for arrivals from countries considered "least risky" for the coronavirus, including Australia, Japan, France, Spain, Germany and Italy, but not the United States, the most affected country in the world by COVID-19.

For Britons weary of isolation and moneyless businesses, relief to ease the three-month blockade mixes with unease. Britain has the highest number of COVID-19s in Europe, with more than 44,000 confirmed deaths, and scientists say the coronavirus is still on the loose. Even the usually exuberant Johnson said this week that the virus "was still spinning like a shark in the water."

"Without a doubt, the blockade has saved many hundreds of thousands of lives," Johnson said at a press conference on Friday. "But it has also had a devastating impact on our way of life and our economy."

Johnson urged the British to have fun, and has said he plans to grab a pint and fix his blonde locks this weekend. But he also urged people to be careful and follow the rules of social distancing.

"This is a great turning point for us," he said. "We have to do it right."

When pubs and restaurants reopen on Saturday, it will be anything but business as usual.

They will have to take the contact details of each group, and people can only socialize with another household at a time. There will be more cleaning, a bar queue for a drink and reduced capacity, and customers will be asked to stay at least three feet apart.

"I think the vast majority of pubs and restaurants are cozy and open with enthusiasm," said Jane Pendlebury, executive director of Hospa, the Association of Hospitality Professionals. Still, the restrictions are making it difficult.

"And of course the pub atmosphere, the restaurant environment will have a very different atmosphere," he said.

Some pubs are closed for the weekend, or even longer. Still, the police have questioned the wisdom of reopening bars on a Saturday. Tim Clarke of the Metropolitan Police Federation warned that the weekend could be "as busy as watching New Year's Eve."

A city in England will not join the reopening. Leicester, with a population of 300,000, was sent to lockdown again this week amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Non-essential stores have been closed and pubs and restaurants will not reopen on Saturday.

They also remain closed north of the border in Scotland.

Johnson's conservative government increasingly disagrees with the virus-fighting strategy with Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Scotland controls its own health policy, and Sturgeon has been more cautious about lifting the blockade than the authorities in England. Pubs in Scotland can open breweries starting Monday, but won't be able to serve people indoors until July 15.

Scotland has also not accepted the plan to end the quarantine for travelers, which for now only applies to England.

The list of 73 quarantine-exempt countries and territories includes Australia, New Zealand, and much of Western Europe, though not Portugal or Sweden, which have relatively high infection rates. Also on the list are Asian nations such as South Korea and Vietnam that have tamed their outbreaks and several Caribbean nations, including Jamaica.

Some of those countries will still quarantine British visitors.

The United States, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, is not on the list. Neither China, Russia or Brazil.

The British government also changed its official advice against all but essential travel outside the country. Starting Saturday, travel for work or pleasure was authorized to dozens of countries, including some, such as Canada, that are not on the quarantine-free list. The UK still advises against traveling to the US.

Sturgeon accused the UK government of changing its list of safe countries until the last minute.

"When so much is at stake, as it is now, we cannot allow ourselves to be dragged down by the frank and blatant decision-making process of another government," he said.

Welsh leader Mark Drakeford also said that dealing with the Johnson government on the travel plan had been "a totally chaotic experience."

Bharat Pankhania, a communicable disease expert at the University of Exeter School of Medicine, said the government was sending "mixed messages."

"The virus is still in circulation," he said. "I am concerned that the huge cost of confinement, pain and suffering, can be undone very, very quickly."

England medical director Chris Whitty said authorities were trying to "balance the multiple risks as best as possible."

"No one believes … this is a risk-free next step," he said. "It is not at all.

"This virus is far from disappearing."