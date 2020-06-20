UK suspect arrested after stabbing attack

Local authorities in England issued several tweets on Saturday regarding details of a stabbing attack that injured several people and ended in an arrest, according to police.

There is still no clear indication of why, but Britain's home minister said she was "deeply concerned," according to The Associated Press.

The Thames Valley Police included a link to their website with details of the case and a request for the public to share any video or photographic evidence, rather than posting it on social media.

The stabbing took place in Reading at Forbury Gardens around 7 p.m. The police and emergency services were called in the following reports of the attack. Officers arrested a suspect at the scene who is currently in police custody.

The injured bystanders were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

Local residents with knowledge of the suspect, or of the crime, should call the Thames Valley Police by dialing 999, "citing reference 1159 20/6".

Royal Berkshire Hospital said it treated two injuries, but there was no news of deaths, the AP reported.

The attack reportedly happened just hours after a Black Lives Matter rally in Forbury Gardens, however, one of the organizers of the event claimed on social media that protesters had left the area when the incident occurred.