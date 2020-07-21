UK suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty and extends China arms embargo to city

Addressing lawmakers, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab expressed concern over the lack of legal and judicial guarantees for citizens living under the new national security legislation, warning Beijing that "the UK is watching. And the whole world is watching "

"The imposition of this new national security legislation has significantly changed the key assumptions underlying our extradition agreements with Hong Kong," Raab said in the UK Parliament on Monday.

"We will not consider reactivating those arrangements unless and until there are clear and robust safeguards that can prevent UK extradition from being misused under new national security legislation," Raab told the House of Commons.

Raab said the United Kingdom was seeking a "positive, constructive" and reciprocal relationship with China, but that the new security law was "a clear and serious violation of the United Kingdom-China Joint Declaration and thereby a violation of international obligations. freely assumed by China. "

He said he was "particularly concerned" about articles 55-59 of the law, which he said gave the Chinese authorities the ability to assume jurisdiction over certain cases, and to try those cases in mainland Chinese courts without legal or judicial guarantees. .

As part of the new British government arrangements, the UK arms embargo on China will also extend to the semi-autonomous city, including lethal weapons and equipment that could be used for internal repression.

"Given the role China has now assumed for Hong Kong's internal security and the authority it is exercising over law enforcement, the United Kingdom will extend to Hong Kong the arms embargo that we have applied to mainland China since 1999," Raab confirmed.

"There will be no UK exports to Hong Kong of potentially lethal weapons, their components or ammunition. It will also mean an export ban on any equipment, which is not prohibited, that can be used for internal repression," he added. .

The UK has already said it will provide a path to citizenship for up to 3 million Hong Kong people following the imposition of the new law by China, and Raab said the custom immigration route would be ready early next year, with details to be announced before the summer of Parliament. Recess begins on Thursday.

He said he appreciated the fact that Australia, Canada and the United States have taken a number of measures regarding Hong Kong, including various export and extradition controls, as well as measures proposed by the EU on July 13.

He said that several of the UK's international partners were also considering what offers they might be willing to make to the people of Hong Kong, following the promise of British citizenship.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously said the United Kingdom was changing its agreements with Hong Kong to reflect "serious concerns" by its government about its new security law, but called for a compromise with China.

The controversial national security legislation, imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong on July 1, gives China radical new powers over the semi-autonomous city.

Critics say the law, which was not released to the public until after its approval, marks an erosion of the former British colony's civil and political liberties; The Chinese and local governments argue that it is necessary to stop the riots and defend continental sovereignty.

Speaking about China during a visit to a school in Kent, south-east England, the UK Prime Minister said his government had "concerns about the treatment of the Uighur minority obviously, about human rights abuses," promising a "tough" but balanced approach to the world's second largest economy, without abandoning the UK's "policy of compromise".

"China is a giant factor in geopolitics, it is going to be a giant factor in our lives and in the lives of our children and grandchildren," he said. "You must have a calibrated response and we will be tough on a few things, but we will also continue to participate."

"There is a balance here," added Johnson. "I am not going to be pushed into the position of becoming an instinctive synophobe on all issues, someone who is automatically anti-China, but we have serious concerns."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the United Kingdom of a "serious violation of international law" and of "seriously interfering in Chinese internal affairs" during its regular press conference on Monday.

"The UK's recent comments and flawed behavior on Hong Kong do not take into account the fact that the Hong Kong National Security Law is helping the long-term stability of 'one country, two systems'. "said ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, referring to the principle by which Hong Kong has retained limited democracy and civil liberties since it came under Chinese control, a principle that critics say is now under threat.

"They are seriously violating international law, as well as the basic principles of international relations, and seriously interfering in Chinese internal affairs," the spokesman said, urging the UK to "stop following the wrong path to avoid jeopardizing to China- Relationship with the United Kingdom ".

He also warned that China "would defend strongly in response to acts that interfere in China's internal affairs."