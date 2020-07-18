UK theaters and music venues to reopen on August 1

England prepares to raise the curtain on theaters and music venues.

The UK announced on Friday that all indoor performance spaces, including theaters and music venues, can begin performing on August 1, provided they comply with the new rules for social distancing.

According to Variety, the news was announced by the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden. via Twitter.

"The UK performing arts sector is recognized worldwide and I am pleased that we are making real progress in reopening its doors to the public with social distancing," Dowden said in a statement.

"Starting in August, indoor theaters, music venues and performance venues will welcome audiences across the country," he said.

Enchanted Indoor Performances can resume starting August 1! Socially distanced audiences for now, but we hope to build towards full audiences very soon. " Julian Bird tweeted, CEO of the London Theater Society.

To remain open, places must:

Reduce venue capacity and limit ticket sales to ensure social distancing can be maintained

Sell ​​tickets online instead of at the box office, and encourage the use of electronic tickets to reduce contact and help with potential contact search efforts.

They have clearly communicated the marking of social distancing in the areas where the lines are formed and adopt a limited entry approach.

Increase the deep cleaning of auditoriums.

Schedule performances to allow enough time for deep cleaning before the next audience arrives.

Encourage artists, directors, and musicians to observe social distancing whenever possible.

The news was met with applause from many in England's entertainment industry, although others advised caution.

"Along with the support package and performing arts orientation announced last week, this is a step in the right direction, but for most theaters it will not be financially feasible to reopen with a 30-40% required audience distance. social, "says Director of Theaters Trust, Jon Morgan.

“Now we have to move as quickly as possible to an important Stage 5 announcement, allowing theaters to reopen fully with appropriate security measures. Without this, most theaters cannot feasibly reopen. ”