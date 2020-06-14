Ukraine busts bribery scheme for company that hired Hunter Biden

Ukrainian officials seized a $ 6 million cash bribe, the largest in the nation's history, in a case involving the founder of Burisma Holdings, the gas company that gave Hunter Biden a seat on its board of directors. .

The bribery case has no connection to Vice President Joe Biden's son, Ukrainian investigators said Saturday at a press conference that revealed the plan.

The millions of $ 100 US bills they exhibited, wrapped in rubber bands and clear plastic bags, were intended as a reward for two senior anti-corruption officials, according to the Kiev Post. Three people, including a current and former tax official, have been detained.

The suspects, all associates of former ecology minister Mykola Zlochevsky, allegedly used the money as a bribe to stop a state investigation into a misappropriation of funds scheme that has led Zlochevsky into exile.

Zlochevsky, a sidekick of former President Viktor Yanukovych, marked by the Ukraine scandal, is the founder of Burisma, which was the center of the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump earlier this year.

He also figures in an ongoing Senate investigation into whether Hunter Biden benefited from his father's foreign policy role during the Obama administration. Joe Biden was in charge of US policy towards Ukraine at the time his son was hired to serve on the Burisma board of directors.

"Let's put an end to this once and for all. Biden Jr. and Biden Sr. do not appear in this particular proceeding," said Nazar Kholodnytsky, head of anti-corruption investigations at the public ministry, on Saturday.