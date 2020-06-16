Ukrainian President's wife hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's wife was hospitalized with double pneumonia after contracting the new coronavirus, joining the ranks of several first ladies around the world who were infected with COVID-19 earlier this year.

Zelenskiy's office said in a statement Tuesday that Olena Zelenska's condition was stable and that the president and the couple's children tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Zelenska, 42, said she tested positive for the virus on Friday. In an Instagram post that day, he said he "felt good," he was receiving outpatient treatment, and cut himself off from his family "so as not to endanger them."

Zelenskiy, also 42, limited her contacts to a "very small circle" of people and began conducting meetings and conversations via teleconference, but continued to go to the office, as some of her duties cannot be performed remotely, the president's spokeswoman, Yuliia. Mendel told the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet.

Zelenska is one of the few first ladies to have contracted the virus. In mid-March, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for the virus. Trudeau and the couple's children did not experience any symptoms of the disease and the prime minister was isolated for two weeks. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau recovered from the illness in approximately two weeks.

Around the same time, the Spanish authorities announced that Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's wife was also infected with the virus. According to a statement, Begoña Gómez and the Prime Minister were in good health and remained at their residence in Madrid.

Several world leaders and senior government officials have also contracted the virus. In early April, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized after becoming infected. Her fiancé Carrie Symonds said she also spent a week in bed with coronavirus symptoms, but was not tested. Both have since recovered.

On April 30, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said he tested positive for the virus. According to media reports, he was hospitalized with a high fever and cough. Mishustin recovered and returned to his duties almost three weeks later.

Two weeks ago, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said that he and his entire family were infected with the coronavirus. In a Facebook statement Monday, Pashinian said he had no symptoms and reported that he recovered a week later.