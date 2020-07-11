Ukrainian tennis star Dayana Yastremska defiant amid blackface reaction

Ukrainian tennis star Dayana Yastremska is on the defensive.

The 20-year-old released a response Thursday night after being criticized for posting pictures of her in what many considered a black face.

Yastremska, however, clearly did not think so.

"Earlier today I posted photos that I thought would spread a message of equality," he said. posted on his various social media accounts after deleting the original post in which he posed topless with half of his body painted black, subtitled "Equality" and published earlier in the day. "Clearly it did not and has been misunderstood.

"They warned me about the negative impact, but I did not consider it, and still do not consider it, as a black face.

“I did not intend to caricature, but to share my feelings about the current situation: everyone should be treated as equals.

“I am so disappointed that my message has been corrupted: These images divided people when they were to join. So I removed them.

“I sincerely apologize to all the people I have offended. I really only had good intentions. "

Yastremska, ranked number 25 in the world, was quickly called by various fans, imploring her to remove the pictorial post.

"Girl, I know you didn't just make a black face," wrote a fan page for number 10 Naomi Osaka, along with a skull emoji.

Many on social media, however, noted your good intentions and ridiculed the consequences as "a complete overreaction. "