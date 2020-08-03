Starting Monday, employers in England can ask staff to return to workplaces if they think they are safe for Covid-19.
When Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the policy last month, the UK Congress of Trade Unions (TUC) accused him of "passing money on this big decision to employers." The TUC criticized the government for announcing such a move, while the country's widely criticized testing and tracking infrastructure was "still patchy."
An eye-catching government scheme, "Eat Out to Help Out", will also be launched on Monday, aimed at getting restaurants back on their feet as the UK licensing plan comes to an end. Throughout August, people who dine Monday through Wednesday will be offered a 50% discount, limited to £ 10 ($ 13) per person, not including alcoholic beverages.
Both policies are part of a broader plan to get the UK economy moving after months of closure that kept many Britons trapped indoors and working from home, while hotel industry companies that trusted their custom were forced to stop operating.
But these moves to soften coronavirus prevention measures to restart the economy occur at the same time as cases in Europe are increasing.
Last week, Johnson himself warned that "risk is starting to bubble again" on the continent, adding: "I am afraid you are beginning to see signs of a second wave of the pandemic in some places."
Several localized mini-locks have been implemented in the UK, as fears that the second wave will go from possible to probable.
These localized containment measures have created a particularly severe situation in areas such as Manchester, where it is now against the rules to meet family members in a backyard, and yet, according to the rules, going to a restaurant is absolutely acceptable.
The measure marks a significant shift toward prioritizing economic recovery ahead of other issues, including public health.
This may worry some who heard Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, last week say that the tradeoffs for what can be opened "have probably reached the limit" of what is possible.
Graham Medley, a member of the UK government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), suggested over the weekend that such compensation could be school pubs.
After months of remote learning, many parents are desperate to send their children back to the classroom next month. But while they might expect children's education to be prioritized over people enjoying a few pints at the local bar, the current pro-business trend suggests they may be disappointed.
A government spokesman said Monday that they expect all schools to be open from September. However, they emphasized that the UK response would continue to be localized, where it would "assess the situation on the ground and take the necessary steps to curb the spread of the virus."
On the specific issue of choosing between pubs and schools, the spokesperson said: "We are committed to supporting the hotel industry which has had a very difficult time."
These measures apply only to England, as public health policy is a matter for the delegated governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Throughout the pandemic, the Johnson government has come under fire from politicians and leaders of the other three nations for its recklessness, especially Prime Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.
This perception that England mismanaged the crisis has led to an increase in support for Scottish independence north of the border, though it's worth noting that Scotland's coronavirus registry is not much better than England's: for every 100,000 People, 77 in Scotland have died with Covid-19 on their death certificate, compared to 86 in England.