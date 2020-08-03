UK's problematic coronavirus response becomes more complicated





Starting Monday, employers in England can ask staff to return to workplaces if they think they are safe for Covid-19.

When Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the policy last month, the UK Congress of Trade Unions (TUC) accused him of "passing money on this big decision to employers." The TUC criticized the government for announcing such a move, while the country's widely criticized testing and tracking infrastructure was "still patchy."

An eye-catching government scheme, "Eat Out to Help Out", will also be launched on Monday, aimed at getting restaurants back on their feet as the UK licensing plan comes to an end. Throughout August, people who dine Monday through Wednesday will be offered a 50% discount, limited to £ 10 ($ 13) per person, not including alcoholic beverages.

Both policies are part of a broader plan to get the UK economy moving after months of closure that kept many Britons trapped indoors and working from home, while hotel industry companies that trusted their custom were forced to stop operating.