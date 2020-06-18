Ulta and Sephora's dilemma: how to replicate the 'try before you buy' option

When it comes to beauty products, consumers love to try cosmetics, creams, and fragrances before buying.
They are now under pressure to somehow replicate the in-store sampling experience in a compelling way for consumers to revitalize sales.
It's called GLAMLab, Ulta's virtual makeup test app that offers access to over 4,000 items.
"We know how much fun it can be to discover, test and find the right items on your own. But safety is paramount right now," said Prama Bhatt, digital director at Ulta Beauty.
With the app, you can take a selfie or use a photo of yourself to digitally test a lipstick shade, eyeshadow, or even digitally test a particular brand of mascara or eyeliner.
Bhatt said that the use of GLAMLab has increased five-fold in the pandemic and "we have seen 19 million tones tested in the post-Covid-19 environment."
"That is significant to us," he said.
Bhatt added: "We continue to grow the GLAMLab experience as we reopen our stores." New in the app, which launched in 2016, is a virtual hair and lash color test feature, for example.
In addition to the app, Ulta, which hopes to have all of its stores open by the end of June, is featuring virtual beauty consultants to answer customer questions about the products.
Similarly, Sephora, which also offers a virtual testing experience and tutorials through its app, said in an email that its "beauty consultants" will be available to assist customers through in-store demos.
Both Sephora and Ulta Beauty already introduce samples of products in bags when paying and will continue to offer that benefit.
There is no doubt that the coronavirus has significantly challenged brands' ability to deliver the full in-store shopper experience, said Greg Petro, founder and CEO of predictive analytics and digital product testing firm First Insight.
"The coronavirus has moved the (retail) industry away from high contact to low contact," Petro said. The "new normal" for retailers will be working hands-free with shoppers to help them find what they need while giving them the space to feel comfortable. "
However, virtual testing may not be enough to appease long-term buyers, Petro of First Insight said.
"Retailers must also make up for it with very liberal return policies," he said.
Both Ulta and Sephora said they made some adjustments to the return policies. Ulta Beauty said it extended the returns to 180 days "to accommodate those who bought something while the stores were temporarily closed."
"To facilitate online order returns, we have increased our current return policy from 30 days to 60 days," Sephora said in an email.