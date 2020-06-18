Ulta and Sephora's dilemma: how to replicate the 'try before you buy' option





When it comes to beauty products, consumers love to try cosmetics, creams, and fragrances before buying.

But that's not really an option right now, given the current health and safety concerns linked to the pandemic. That's bad news for cosmetics vendors who have already suffered double-digit percentage decline in first-quarter sales due to store closings and the "no makeup, work from home" appearance consumers adopted in the midst of the shutdown. .

They are now under pressure to somehow replicate the in-store sampling experience in a compelling way for consumers to revitalize sales.

Ulta Beauty ( ULTA ) , which operates more than 1,200 stores in the United States, has a game plan.