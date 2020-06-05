Ultra Empress Siren Final Boss Guide

Risky has been taken over by the Siren Empress. This guide will help players defeat the final boss of Shantae and the Seven Mermaids, the Ultra Empress.

The final boss is the Ultra Empress of Shantae and the seven mermaids. This guide will help players defeat it. the Shantae The series is an interesting case study between games that are produced independently versus games with larger backups. The series was originally distributed early in its existence by Capcom as WayForward developed it. The series now has a total of 5 different titles, the first release in 2002. The series receives decent updates as its newest title, Shantae and the seven mermaids It is the newest entry in the series. This guide will help players defeat the final boss of the game.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Shantae Half-Genie Hero: How To Unlock The Relic Collector Achievement

Shantae's plot finds her visiting a festival that celebrates other Half Genies. During his visit, he soon discovers that the other Half Genies have been kidnapped. Now, it's up to her to save all the other Half Genies in Sunken City. Towards the end of the game, Shantae is captured by Risky, a longtime rival of his. The Ultra Empress finally betrays Risky, absorbing his life force and using his body as a younger and more powerful container. This is where the final battle takes place. The fight itself is divided into two parts. This guide will help players defeat the Ultra Empress.

Shantae and The Seven Sirens Final Boss

For starters, the first phase of this fight requires Shantae to stay close enough to hit her with his hair while avoiding getting too close and taking damage to his body. She will teleport through the arena frequently. It is important to close the distance between Shantae and the boss quickly to avoid being hit by your projectiles. Use the Dash skill to close the distance. When the boss is at the top of the room, use the healing dance ability to gain some health. The boss will stay away for the most part. Follow her around the room and attack with her hair to finish the first phase.

The second phase will make the Ultra Empress siren grow in size. Players will need to jump around rocks to move instead of dry land. Its weak points are the bracelets with red gemstones. Jump on the rocks closest to the bracelets and attack with your hair. Be sure to avoid incoming projectiles and heal when necessary. Once all of the bracelet's gemstones are destroyed, new ones will appear in a different location on your body. She will continue to launch projectiles, so jump down to avoid them if necessary. Repeat this process until all your bracelets are destroyed, the player will be rewarded with the end of the game.

It's nice to see Shantae He still has games in his series after all these years. This title is the fifth in the series with more possibilities in the future. Although, these titles don't launch for several years at a time. It may take a while before players can get a new entry. Its popularity has grown so much, requests have been floating on the Internet for its inclusion to be a playable character in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. If you're lucky, you can join one of the biggest Gamings crossovers yet.

More information: Campaign of the fury of the just Kickstarter: our practical impressions

Shantae and the seven mermaids now available on iOS, Mac, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One

90-Day Fiance: Why Geoffrey Smirking at Mary & Varya Fight Was Alarming