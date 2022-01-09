

Ultraman is a fictional superhero launched by a Japanese media franchise created by Eiji Tsuburaya. Ultraman’s first appearance was on October 17, 1966. Ultraman has had many different series and sequels throughout the years. Ultraman: Season 2 is one of these series that is going to be aired soon. Ultraman: The season is set to premiere on Netflix Japan.

What will we see in Ultraman season 2?

The series will follow a new Ultraman, Ultraman Zero, and his adventures. The plot is unknown but it is speculated that the series will follow Zero as he battles against evil aliens and defends Earth from destruction. This series looks like it will be just as exciting as the others and I cannot wait to see it! Be sure to check out Ultraman: Season when it comes out! Ultraman is a series that has been around for many years. It started as a manga and then turned into an anime. Ultraman has had many different series and sequels throughout the years.

Why should you watch Ultraman season 2?

Ultraman is the perfect anime for anyone who loves good over evil-type stories. It’s also great for those into science fiction, action-adventure, or even romance too! This show has it all from fighting an alien invasion to saving humanity from monsters that come out of nowhere. Every episode brings something new; each storyline is always different with twists and turns around every corner you never know what will happen next! The first season was very successful. Fans loved seeing him fight aliens on screen but they were also curious about his origin. One thing we find out in season two which makes us love this series more than ever before has to do with his Ultraman suit. Ultraman has a special ability to change size and shape; he can become big like the monster or small enough that you wouldn’t even notice him in your room standing next to you! Ultraman’s every episode brings something new, each storyline is always different with twists and turns around every corner. You never know what will happen next so sit back, relax, grab some popcorn and enjoy the show!

When is Ultraman season 2 releasing?

There has been no update or news as to when season 2 will come out. However, it is hoped that the second season will come sometime in the spring of 2022. Stay tuned for more updates!! In September 2021, the teaser poster of Ultraman season 2 was released by the official Twitter account of Ultraman Global.

A new chapter begins!

Anime #ULTRAMAN Season 2, is coming in Spring 2022!



The teaser poster of the "6 Warriors" has been unveiled!

Finally, the Ultra 6 Brothers are here!



Please look forward to the new season.https://t.co/d90c16f9tX pic.twitter.com/qX2othxvuN — ULTRAMAN Global (@TsuburayaGlobal) September 25, 2021

Who are in the cast of Ultraman Season?

The movie has Josh Hutcherson playing Ultraman. Takuya Eguchi will be seen playing Dan Moroboshi. Other characters include:

Megumi Han as Seiji Hokuto

Ken Uo as Mitsuhiro Ide

Ryohei Kimura as Shinjiro Hayata

D.C. Douglas as Edo

Sumire Morohoshi as Rena Sayama

What is the cast saying about Ultraman season 2?

Josh Hutcherson playing Ultraman says, “Ultraman is such a cool role. I don’t think it gets old to me, and that’s because I really like the character — not just as an Ultraman but as Dan Moroboshi, who he inhabits on Earth. He has this otherworldly-ness about him while also being human. I think that duality is really cool, and I love playing him.” Takuya Eguchi who will be seen playing Dan Moroboshi says, “It’s been a while since I played a leading role in a project like this. When I was told about the audition, I read the original manga and was really impressed. I was also happy to hear that they were making a new series, so I decided to try out for the role.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to actress Mana Ashida, who will play Ultraman Ace’s human companion Sayuri Tachibana, “It feels like when you put on a costume and become someone else. I’ll be playing a character who works together with Ultraman, so it should be fun to figure out how we would interact and work as team members.” So, to witness the dramatic story of Ultraman, stay tuned. And if you have never watched any of the Ultraman series, there are plenty of them. Go pick anyone and enjoy your time.