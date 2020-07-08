Ultrasound machines that connect to iPads are helping doctors safely explore coronavirus patients

Having an ultrasound exam can be a lengthy process that generally involves a visit to the hospital and the use of equipment worth tens of thousands of dollars. And while ultrasound can aid in coronavirus treatment by scanning a patient's lungs, taking patients to an exam room runs the risk of exposing others to the virus and further forcing an already overloaded health system.

That's where the Butterfly Network device and the like could help. The Butterfly iQ consists of a handheld probe similar to the one connected to traditional ultrasound machines, but is instead connected to a cable that connects to a smartphone or tablet through its charging port. Doctors can view the images on the screen through the Butterfly app.

"I don't need to transport that patient to another area of ​​the hospital to get additional images and expose him to additional staff and potentially patients on the road," said Mike Stone, a Portland-based emergency physician and director of education for Butterfly Network.

"The fact that I can carry a handheld ultrasound system that connects to a phone in a room, do the test I need, get the information I need, go out and disinfect a phone and a probe, compared to rolling in a cart with three different polls, doing the same exam, getting the same information … it's really day and night, "he added.

The Butterfly iQ is one of several products that tries to streamline the process. Companies like GE and Philips, as well as some smaller companies, are also building tools that allow doctors to carry ultrasound devices in their pockets. While there may be limitations and some trade-offs in quality, some doctors believe the benefits are clear.

"The image quality may not be great, but the image quality is there, it can convey the message I'm trying to see," said Jagat Narula, director of the cardiovascular imaging program at the Mount Sinai hospital system in New York. . "And if I'm going to do an ultrasound at the point of care of the patient, it would give me almost everything I need."

Narula is not affiliated with Butterfly Network and has only made a brief demo of the Buttefly iQ, although she said that she regularly uses similar products from Philips and GE.

The coronavirus has opened a new front in the use of technology, allowing doctors to perform lung scans much faster and with minimal exposure to the virus. Butterfly Network has previously attracted high-profile investors, including financial services firm Fidelity and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which participated in a $ 250 million fundraising round in 2018 that valued the company at $ 1.25k. millions. Butterfly says its wearable devices are used by thousands of hospitals worldwide, and earlier this year it signed an agreement with the North Carolina-based Atrium Health hospital network to deploy them to dozens of hospitals in the U.S.
Coronavirus pandemic could bring telemedicine into the mainstream
It's another example of hospitals turning to newer technologies while dealing with coronavirus, from virtual reality training for doctors to two-way video calling devices for providers to check in with patients and even drones to deliver personal protective equipment. .
Portable ultrasound treatment, despite some limitations in the types of tests it can do, is "relatively inexpensive, lightweight, and portable [and] compares favorably to a physical exam," according to an analysis published last year by the College. American of Cardiology.

Handheld devices also cost much less than traditional ultrasound machines. Those selling Butterfly, GE and Philips are priced at around $ 2,000 to $ 5,000, while traditional devices can cost tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to Narula.

There are some limitations on the type of functions that smaller devices can perform. The Butterfly iQ is currently equipped for 19 different types of scans and tests, which do not include some of the more complex tests that a traditional ultrasound machine can do. An "important" limitation, according to Narula and the ACC analysis, is the inability to perform the spectral Doppler test used to identify some more acute heart conditions.

Stone says Butterfly Network is not intended to completely replace traditional ultrasound machines. "We are not trying to make the Butterfly iQ compare to a $ 200,000 ultrasound system," said Stone.

He also emphasized that the device is not capable of diagnosing the coronavirus on its own; patients would still need a nasal swab test for that. What the ultrasound can do is identify signs of stress in the lungs that can ensure more specific and faster treatment.

Can 3D printing bridge the gap in the coronavirus team?

Despite their limitations, handheld ultrasound machines can be an effective substitute for many common scanners, ensuring that larger machines can be used to treat only the most critical cases, Narula says. He estimates that portable machines can help rule out the need for 70% of patients to undergo a laboratory test.

"So I can optimize my tests," he said.

While the pandemic may help with broader adoption of the devices, Stone says the technology's applications precede the coronavirus and will continue after the pandemic ends.

"It can scan close to the entire body," he said. "We were using a lung ultrasound to observe patients with shortness of breath and chest pain long before Covid and we will use it to see them long after Covid has been managed."

