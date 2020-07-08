Ultrasound machines that connect to iPads are helping doctors safely explore coronavirus patients





Having an ultrasound exam can be a lengthy process that generally involves a visit to the hospital and the use of equipment worth tens of thousands of dollars. And while ultrasound can aid in coronavirus treatment by scanning a patient's lungs, taking patients to an exam room runs the risk of exposing others to the virus and further forcing an already overloaded health system.

That's where the Butterfly Network device and the like could help. The Butterfly iQ consists of a handheld probe similar to the one connected to traditional ultrasound machines, but is instead connected to a cable that connects to a smartphone or tablet through its charging port. Doctors can view the images on the screen through the Butterfly app.

"I don't need to transport that patient to another area of ​​the hospital to get additional images and expose him to additional staff and potentially patients on the road," said Mike Stone, a Portland-based emergency physician and director of education for Butterfly Network.

"The fact that I can carry a handheld ultrasound system that connects to a phone in a room, do the test I need, get the information I need, go out and disinfect a phone and a probe, compared to rolling in a cart with three different polls, doing the same exam, getting the same information … it's really day and night, "he added.