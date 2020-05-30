Umbrella Academy Season 2 new time periods explained

The Umbrella Academy is heading in different directions for Season 2, but has the show's marketing already revealed the fate of each character?

Make The umbrella academySeason 2 marketing holds the key to where (or more exactly, when) each character will be once the Netflix series returns. At the end of a hugely positive debut season, The umbrella academyThe Hargreeves brothers fail to stop the apocalypse. Realizing too late that the cause of the destruction was her own sister (Vanya from Ellen Page), number 5 reunites the gang and launches them all through time, leaving The umbrella academy season 1 in a tantalizing cliffhanger when Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, 5, Ben and Vanya head to the past and must find a way to prevent the end of the world in 2019.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

With plenty of time to speculate before Season 2, The umbrella academy Fans have been theorizing about when in Earth history the Hargreeves brothers could land, especially since Number 5's time travel is notoriously unpredictable. A popular theory is that The umbrella academy Season 2 will take place primarily in the 1960s. The original Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba comics feature a story where the Academy prevents the apocalypse by influencing the murder of JFK, and this is something that could work in Season 2. However, some suggest that each character could end up in a completely different era, with number 5 rounding off his brothers and sisters over the course of the season.

Related: Umbrella Academy Theory: Why Diego Got Rid Of His Father's Monocle

Mysterious new posters for The umbrella academy Season 2 seems to support that second theory. Each of the brothers has his own image but with all faces obscured by umbrellas. Interestingly, all 7 characters are dressed in era-specific outfits in which they would generally not be seen dead, and the posters were also released in a very deliberate order that does not correlate with the usual Academy numbers. The posters were presented as follows: 6, 4, 3, 1, 2, 7, 5.

Although the meaning of the posters can only be guessed at the moment, it is possible that the images have been published in the order of the period of time that each brother has reached the beginning of The umbrella academyThe second season. Working on this basis, each costume appears to be progressively more modern. First, there's Ben, who is dressed exactly as he was in Season 1. This is probably because Ben is a ghost: not only is he trapped in the clothes he died in, he doesn't need to change his outfit to mix. Next is Klaus.This makes sense since Klaus is chased by Ben, so the pair would naturally end in the same period of time. The Clairvoyant wears a frilly, magical number that doesn't really fit perfectly in any age. Clearly, time travel has not changed Klaus's unique sense of fashion.

Allison comes next, and her costume is much more useful: The Rumor's yellow and white gown looks like something straight out of the 1950s. The fourth poster is Academy leader Luther, who's in another old-fashioned outfit. High-waisted pants and belt combo along with biker gloves are online in the late 1950s; something that could have been used by an extra in Grease. Diego, who wields a knife, is next and appears in a set from the seventies without shame. In a designer wallpaper shirt and a worthy goatee, Diego looks retro, but closer to the day than Allison and Luther. That trend continues with Vanya, who is wearing a double denim and plaid shirt, giving off an 80's or 90's vibe and looking like she's about to go see Pearl Jam. Finally, number 5 is still in his usual uniform, which perhaps indicates that he is not restricted to any specific time period or that he is close enough to 2019 that he does not need a costume.

Whatever the hidden message, the new poster release is firmly focused on the specific order and old costumes. There could be a correlation between the two, but the theory is not airtight, since Klaus does not fit neatly into any specific era. Therefore, The umbrella academy Season 2's time travel remains a mystery, but it certainly looks like the Hargreeves gang will take several eras after their long-awaited return.

More: The Umbrella Academy: Why Netflix Changed The Relationship Of The Luther & Five Comics

The umbrella academy Season 2 premieres July 31 on Netflix.

Star Wars: Did Count Dooku Know Palpatine Was Darth Sidious?