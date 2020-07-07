UN accuses Trump of violating international law in Soleimani's murder

A United Nations report concluded that President Trump violated international law by carrying out a drone attack at a Baghdad airport that killed the head of the elite Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, General Qassem Soleimani.

At the time of the Jan. 8 attack, carried out without the knowledge or consent of Congress or the U.S. allies in the region, Trump claimed that the ambush was necessary to avert an imminent threat that Iran poses to the US interests The UN said these vague claims were likely exaggerated and not backed by evidence.

"No evidence has been provided that General Soleimani was specifically planning an imminent attack against the interests of the United States, particularly in Iraq, for which immediate action was necessary and would have been justified," Agnes Callamard, UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary execution, he said in his report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council on Monday.

Although the United States claimed self-defense, the UN argued that "by killing General Soleimani on Iraqi territory without first obtaining Iraq's consent, the United States violated Iraq's territorial integrity."

The drone attack violated article 2 (4) of the United Nations Charter, which "prohibits the threat or use of force and urges all members to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity and the political independence from other states, "the agency said.

The UN council is slated to meet on Thursday to discuss the report's findings, but the scope of its authority is limited to condemning the US, which is no longer a member of the council.

The report comes a week after Tehran issued an arrest warrant against Trump for Solemaini's death and asked Interpol to help him stop him, a request that was rejected by the international police organization.