UN: Eight reported mass graves found in Libya

in a Cheep, UNSMIL expressed "horror" at "reports of the discovery of at least eight mass graves in past days, most of them in Tarhuna".

Last week, the UN-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) announced control over Tarhuna, a key city southeast of the capital Tripoli, after rejecting eastern forces led by renegade general Khalifa Haftar . The city was previously occupied by self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) forces loyal to Haftar.

It is unclear at this time who was responsible for the mass graves.

Tarhuna had been critical to Haftar's forces as a supply route and strategic base for their assaults on Tripoli. The city is the last major fortress of Haftar's forces in western Libya.