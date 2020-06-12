UN: Eight reported mass graves found in Libya

in a Cheep, UNSMIL expressed "horror" at "reports of the discovery of at least eight mass graves in past days, most of them in Tarhuna".

Last week, the UN-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) announced control over Tarhuna, a key city southeast of the capital Tripoli, after rejecting eastern forces led by renegade general Khalifa Haftar . The city was previously occupied by self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) forces loyal to Haftar.

It is unclear at this time who was responsible for the mass graves.

Tarhuna had been critical to Haftar's forces as a supply route and strategic base for their assaults on Tripoli. The city is the last major fortress of Haftar's forces in western Libya.

UNSMIL said the Libyan Minister of Justice will establish a committee to investigate the graves. "We call on its members to quickly undertake work to secure mass graves, identify victims, establish causes of death and return bodies to family members," the statement added.

A member of the security forces affiliated with the Libyan Government Interior Ministry (GNA) points to the reported site of a mass grave in the city of Tarhuna, some 65 kilometers southeast of the capital Tripoli, on June 11. . 2020.
In response, the United States Embassy in Libya tweeted"The United States shares the horror of UNSMIL and supports the immediate efforts of the Libyan authorities and international organizations to investigate these intolerable abuses and bring those responsible to justice."

Undersecretary of State for Near East Affairs David Schenker also responded, describing reports of mass graves in Libya as "truly disturbing."

The Libyan conflict has turned into a power war between foreign powers and combatants in the past year. While the UN-recognized GNA is backed by Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia support the eastern Benghazi-based government.



